CFU Campaign launches to unite our community in response to COVID-19

Community members and faith organizations unite to defeat COVID-19

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ORLANDO, Fla. (April 1,2020)- Faith organizations have joined together for the launch of Central Florida United. On March 31st,the White House announced that the best way to save American lives is for communities across the nation to unite locally to combat COVID-19. The Central Florida United initiative is a powerful local answer to the White House’s call for strong community actions that stop the spread of COVID-19. Central Florida United is a regional team of volunteers, faith organizations, and public private partners who believe that united together we can overcome this crisis and flatten the curve once and for all.

Polis developed the centralfloridaunited.org website to give everyone a place to find volunteer opportunities and valuable resources, as well as learn how to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our Central Florida communities.

There are safe ways to volunteer and be part of the solution, even from the comfort of your own home.

Below are all of the opportunities you have to join Central Florida United and help stop the spread of COVID-19 today!

DELIVERY ANGELS: Team players volunteer for the delivery of food and supplies to elders and people with health conditions who are staying safe at home and need support in having essentials delivered to their doorstep. Volunteers can be matched with HOAs or nonprofits.

MASK BRIGADE: We have partnered with Orlando Facemask Strong so that you can join them in making sure our region has a stockpile of cotton masks for people who need them. Don’t sew? No problem, this team calls for logistics people too.

TECH & DATA SQUAD 4 GOOD: We need network administrators, developers, data scientists, computer scientists and more. You’ll work directly with #CFU and may also be matched with nonprofits who need tech support to continue delivering critical services in a virtual environment.

CARE CONNECTION CHAMPIONS: You’ll be matched with people who want to receive motivation and inspiration check in calls. You can be an important part of keeping people’s spirits uplifted in this challenging time.

LOGISTICS GENIUS CREW: Looking for volunteers to manage logistics for thousands of deliveries, supply chain flows, and talent scheduling to help organizations make sure they can rapidly expand to meet the needs of vulnerable people in our communities who must stay home during this time.

INFLUENCERS 4 GOOD: Make sure that everyone in your influence circle knows how to stop COVID-19 and how to help. You’ll receive digital media packages to share with people in your circle.

TUTOR TEAM: With many parents working full time jobs and now having to teach their children at home too, this team will help students (and parents) across the region. High school and college students can serve to help elementary and middle school students with their homework and encourage them along the way. CentralFlorida United would love to see every individual, business, and nonprofit unite together as one by joining #CFU today. For more information visit https://centralfloridaunited.org/ or text “CFU” to565-25.

“Our hope is to unite the entire region around being a good neighbor,” says Phil Hissom, Founder and CEO of Polis Institute who facilitated the regional effort.“Many people are feeling the weight of isolation during this time. Our goal is to facilitate opportunities to serve one another and ensure no one has to endure COVID-19 alone. We believe that by working together we can achieve more than any one person or organization can individually. We want Central Florida to know that #CFU is here to walk alongside them through this tough time and welcomes anyone to join us in this collaborative effort.”

For more information, please call 866-757-1334or visit https://polisinstitute.org.



