UFCW 333 security guard members at Commissionaires to receive $2/hour increase during the Covid-19 crisis

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After consultation with the Commissionaires in Ontario, UFCW Canada Local 333 Secretary-Treasurer Jeff Ketelaars is pleased to announce that members of UFCW Local 333 who are employed in the security sector by the Commissionaires will be receiving a $2/hour wage increase during the COVID-19 crisis, effective April 6, 2020.



The Commissionaires told UFCW 333, "While most security clients and the Federal Government haven’t as of yet offered to increase the billing rates associated with these security guards, Commissionaires feels it is necessary to shoulder the financial burden until they do. We will maintain the premium for as long as this crisis lasts or at least as long as we can financially sustain it. We hope security clients will agree to show their support, and we hope other security agencies will follow our lead."

Furthermore, in the event of a temporary layoff resulting from the COVID-19 crisis, the Commissionaires have also agreed to assist in the processing of applications for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB).

"Our members provide a variety of security services at numerous federal government and other private-sector worksites. As a result, the jobs they perform have been deemed essential services by the Ontario government," says UFCW Local 333 President Richard McNaughton.

"They are front line workers providing an essential job, and we are glad that after consultation with the employer, the Commissionaires have decided to assist their employees, our members, by giving them a $2-an-hour wage increase during this crisis. This is the right thing to do."

For their employees who may face temporary layoffs due to the crisis, the Commissionaires will explore ways to provide additional financial support in addition to government assistance through the CERB.

UFCW Canada Local 333 is a private-sector provincial local union with more than 10,000 members throughout Ontario. Local 333 members come from many walks of life and work in almost every sector of the hospitality and security sectors throughout Ontario. From Windsor to Ottawa, Thunder Bay to the shores of Lakes Ontario and Erie, you will find UFCW Local 333 members working and playing active roles in their communities.

For additional information:

Jeff Ketelaars, Secretary-Treasurer

UFCW Canada Local 333

416‐222-2433

jeff@ufcw333.ca



