Pharmaceutical Excipients Market To Reach USD 10.15 Billion By 2027

The rise in the number of diseases globally, the development of new drugs, technological advances for formulations ongoing new product launches, and strategic collaboration, awareness among people for better healthcare facilities are key factors contributing to the high CAGR of the Pharmaceutical Excipients market during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market valued at USD 6.53 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 10.15 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 5.7%. Excipients are the products that do not show any activity of the drug but facilitates the drug delivery process. The increase in the outbreak of pandemic or epidemic diseases across the globe is the primary factor for boosting the growth of the market. The problems associated with instability, poor solubility, and absorption of active pharmaceutical ingredients are driving the demand for pharmaceutical excipients. The development of nanotechnology for the administration of drugs is further boosting the growth of the market. In 2015, the amount of manufacturing of final products of drugs in Japan accounted for 6,820.4 billion yen, the amount of import was 4,022 billion yen. Increasing outbreak of life threatening diseases and increasing incidences of resistance over traditional treatment plan resulting in increasing number of final production are expected to boost the market growth.



North America has obtained remarkable growth in the market due to the awareness among the consumers for better healthcare, government initiatives for research and development of new drugs, clinical trials, and due to better facilities for healthcare in the region. However, the high cost of drug development is the primary restraint to market growth.

The COVID-19 Impact: The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has reported significant growth in the pharmaceutical excipients market. According to the recent epidemiological data the fight against COVID-19 is expected to continue furthermore for some considerable time, especially in Europe. Pharmaceutical companies are engaged in developing the appropriate and desired treatment plan or medicines. Increasing production of final products in the industry has gained huge demand of excipients required for the formulation. However, it might impact negatively to emerging nations in Asia such as China and India, due to the increased restrictions towards international trade i.e., export or import. In such circumstances, companies especially in US and Europe have shifted towards manufacturer from the same state or backward expansion strategies, i.e., companies are owning their own excipients manufacturing plants. For instance, ReForm Biologics, a pharmaceutical technology company and MilliporeSigma have entered an agreement and collaboration to commercialize proprietary ReForm excipients used in biotherapeutic formulations. Certain excipients have been established high acceptance for manufacturing drug for COVID-19 treatment for example, hydroxypropyl beta-cyclodextrins (HPβCD) it acts as functional excipient. Certain bodies are also playing vital role in market impact of COVID-19 outbreak. EXCiPACT updated position paper on COVID-19 (Coronavirus) EXCiPACT asbl is a non-profit organisation that require excipient users to qualify their suppliers based on GMP/GDP audits. It regulates such an independent, high quality, third party Certification Scheme available to pharmaceutical excipient manufacturers and distributors worldwide.

Evonik in the year 2017 had launched a new sterile, and ultra-low-metal content bioresorbable polymers known as RESOMER ZERO it is an ultra-low tin content PLGA poly (lactic-co-glycolic acid) excipient and is the first sterile controlled release (PLGA) excipient in the market. It was designed for the controlled-release parenteral drug formulation.

Croda International, in the year 2018 had launched Moonshine Effect Pigments, it is a range of borosilicate-based effect pigments, it is specially designed for personal care products, the quality borosilicate substrate produces the effect exceptional vibrancy, intensity, and color transmission for eye-catching results in cosmetic formulations.

JRS Pharma had received an EXCiPACT Certificate from DQS for the production of Microcrystalline Cellulose and Silicified Microcrystalline Cellulose and for Good Distribution Practice for the central logistic warehouse. The certificate justifies that the Micro cellulose is manufactured and distributed according to the EXCiPACT Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and Good Distribution Practice (GDP) Certification Standard. The certificate is beneficial for the drug manufacturers to reduce their efforts and costs for performing quality control.

Oral formulations in the formulations segment have obtained the largest share due to the rise in demand for formulations like tablets, capsules, and oral solutions and suspensions. It is likely to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period.

Ashland Global Holdings (US), BASF SE (Germany), DuPont (US), Roquette Feres (France), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Associated British Foods (UK), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Lubrizol Corporation (US), Croda International (UK). Innophous Holdings (US), Kerry Group (Ireland), WACKER Chemie AG (Germany), Colorcon (US), DFE Pharma (Germany), JRS Pharma (Germany), and Air Liquide (France) are the key players in the Pharmaceutical Excipients market

For this purpose, Reports and Data have segmented the Pharmaceutical Excipients market on the basis of products, functionality, formulations, end use, and region.

Products Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; (2017–2027)

Organic Chemicals Oleochemicals Fatty Alcohols Mineral Stearates Glycerin Other Oleochemicals Carbohydrates Sugars Actual Sugars Lactose Sucrose Dextrose (D-Glucose) Sugar Alcohols Mannitol Sorbitol Other Sugar Alcohols Artificial Sweeteners Cellulose Microcrystalline Cellulose Cellulose Ethers CMC and Croscarmellose Sodium Cellulose Esters Starch Modified Starch Dried Starch Converted Starch Petrochemicals Glycols Polyethylene Glycol Propylene Glycol Povidones Mineral Hydrocarbons Petrolatum Mineral Waxes Mineral Oils Acrylic Polymers Other Petrochemicals Proteins Other Organic Chemicals Inorganic Chemicals Calcium Phosphate Metal Oxides Halites Calcium Carbonate Calcium Sulfate Other Inorganic Chemicals Others Pharmaceutical-Grade Water Mucilage



Functionality Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; (2017–2027)

Fillers and Diluents

Suspending and Viscosity Agents

Coating Agents

Binders

Flavouring Agents and Sweeteners

Disintegrates

Colorants

Lubricants and Glidants

Preservatives

Emulsifying Agents

Others

Formulations Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; (2017–2027)

Oral Formulations Tablets Capsules Hard Gelatin Capsules Soft Gelatin Capsules

Liquid Formulations

Topical Formulations

Parenteral Formulations

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; (2017–2027)

Pharmaceutical companies

Chemical companies

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; (2017–2027)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



