Coronavirus - Nigeria: The virology lab of Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki activated for COVID-19 testing

The virology lab of Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki, Ebonyi has been activated for COVID19 testing. This brings number of COVID-19 testing labs in Nigeria to 7 In progress-Maiduguri, Kano, Sokoto, Port Harcourt, Jos & Kaduna



