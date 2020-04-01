Bellerophon Announces Closing of $15.3 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock

/EIN News/ -- WARREN, N.J., April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLPH) (“Bellerophon” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, closed its previously announced registered direct offering of 1,275,000 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $12.00 per share for total gross proceeds of $15.3 million, before deducting placement agent fees and offering expenses.



Bellerophon currently intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital, general corporate purposes, and other research and development efforts.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The shares were offered by Bellerophon pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 that was initially filed on June 25, 2018 and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on July 6, 2018 and the prospectus contained therein (File No. 333-225878). The offering of shares of common stock was made only by means of a prospectus supplement that forms a part of the effective registration statement. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus may be obtained from the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at 646-975-6996 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

About Bellerophon

Bellerophon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing innovative therapies that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The Company is currently developing multiple product candidates under its INOpulse® program, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery system. For more information, please visit www.bellerophon.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about Bellerophon’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements about the intended use of net proceeds from the registered direct offering as well as statement about the clinical development of its product candidates, regulatory actions with respect to the Company’s clinical trials and expectations regarding the sufficiency of the Company’s cash balance to fund clinical trials, operating expenses and capital expenditures, and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: INOpulse® may prove not to be an effective treatment for COVID-19 or approved for marketing by the FDA, market and other conditions, the uncertainties inherent in the initiation of future clinical trials, availability and timing of data from ongoing and future clinical trials and the results of such trials, whether preliminary or interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of that trial or whether results of early clinical trials will be indicative of the results of later clinical trials, expectations for regulatory approvals, the FDA’s substantial discretion in the approval process, availability of funding sufficient for our foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Bellerophon’s views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any subsequent date. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements included in this press release, except as required by law.

Contacts

At Bellerophon: At LifeSci Advisors: Fabian Tenenbaum, Chief Executive Officer Brian Ritchie (908) 574-4767 (212) 915-2578







