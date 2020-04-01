Melissa Bamberg, NodPod Founder, Giving 25% Off NodPod Orders To Help People Sleep During Stressful Coronavirs Pandemic

nodpod

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stress and a lack of sleep affect the immune system and make us more vulnerable to opportunistic infection, such as COVID-19. One of the leading practices that can help decrease stress, according to the CDC, is to get better sleep.

Melissa Bamberg, Founder of nodpod, has much to say on the crucial need of sleep during these difficult times. “At nodpod, good sleep is our mission. If you sleep better, you live better."

“The Weighted Blanket for Your Eyes”, is a patented weighted sleep mask that is like a hug for your head. This weighted eye mask features four microbead-filled pods that not only block out the light, but also apply gentle pressure on your eyes to help you fall asleep faster and better. Featuring a cool jersey cotton surface with a warm microfleece reverse, this sleep therapy mask feels good in all seasons, while the open-ended design ensures that you'll stay comfortable in different sleeping positions.

With nodpod, you can sleep in any position. Just lay it over your eyes, and sink into your best night’s sleep. There’s no uncomfortable strap or velcro. The scent-free microbeads create a custom fit that perfectly blocks light while the gentle weight naturally takes away stress and anxiety. Nodpod isn’t just about blocking light, it’s about helping your body naturally relax and ease into a deep, restorative sleep.

"Reducing the physical manifestations of stress and anxiety in our body helps us to remain physically healthy during stressful times” says Blake McKinney, MD, an emergency physician in California, "That’s why sleep matters. When we get meaningful sleep, our immune systems are better able to protect us from infection."

For the next 30 days, nodpod is offering 25% off your entire order with the sleep code: SLEEPMATTERS.

Nodpod inventory is maintained in a COVID-free environment in it’s California warehouse. All operational staff work remotely while one well staff member fulfills each order directly on a daily basis.



