In the Face of a Growing Pandemic, Ecolex Technologies Pivots to Help Mitigate COVID-19 Spread

Marseille-based decontamination company announces new services to slow the spread of coronavirus with innovative containment, cleaning and treatment options.

Distribution channels:

MARSEILLE, BOUCHES-DU-RHôNE, FRANCE, April 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to sweep across the globe; one French company is looking to put its expertise in decontamination to good use, help mitigate the spread of the virus and keep people safe.Ecolex, founded in 2006 by UK entrepreneur Ian Allison and based in Aubagne, Bouches-du-Rhône, is the one of the largest decontamination and asbestos removal companies in the PACA region of France. And while the brand has been nationally known for their expertise and service within asbestos removal, decontamination, and air-cleaning sectors, the firm has today announced it will immediately begin shifting its efforts to biosecurity, based on demand and to make a difference in fighting the spread of COVID-19.With this announcement, Ecolex begin deploying its existing teams, fleet, containment and decontamination equipment into public and private spheres to help clients keep their spaces clean and free of pathogens.Speciality chemicals and treatments that can fight pathogens have existed for many years in the decontamination market. These advanced treatments are more conventional within the medical and agricultural sectors. Decontamination consists of two-part active disinfectants, air filtration and disinfection fogging processes, generally known under the banner of Biosecurity. These processes are medically proven to kill viruses and 99.99% of all known pathogens and administered in three steps: confinement, surface decontamination, and chemical fogging.As part of its efforts to fight the spread of the coronavirus, Ecolex has obtained large quantities of the leading biosecurity product range by the manufacturer STERI-7 . Unlike other cleaning products, STERI-7 uses safe chemicals that work in two steps to provide active surface decontamination over longer periods of time. Ecolex team members have also participated in appropriate training to properly and safely deploy these products to disinfect spaces and surfaces.“One of Ecolex’s core values is to be there when our clients need us most,” said Allison. “As we face an unprecedented crisis, Ecolex already has the equipment and capabilities to step in and offer our expertise in decontamination processes to help to slow down this global pandemic. We are proud to be able to play a part in minimising the risks to the public with safe and effective decontamination products, delivered by an experienced team that people trust.”To learn more about Ecolex’s service or for companies in France to schedule treatment, visit https://ecolexdecontamination.fr/ About Ecolex Technologies Ecolex Technologies specialises in decontamination, asbestos removal, and biosecurity cleaning services for private organisations, transportation, medical facilities, and public spaces across the PACA region. With over 35 years of industry experience throughout Europe and its AFNOR certification, Ecolex is poised to deploy best-in-class customer service and support public spaces and organisations with safe, trusted decontamination, biosecurity, and asbestos removal services.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.