Launching Flat Fee Staffing for Companies that Want to Help Feed ER Staff in LA

Recruiting for Good is helping feed LA. The staffing agency is offering cost saving services to companies that love to make a difference and support ER staff.

Join us to make life a little better for ER staff by rewarding dining delivered.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is funding cause ' Love to Feed LA .' And is helping companies participate to make a greater difference in LA by offering flat fee staffing services. Companies that retain the staffing agency help fund food programs in LA including 'Feed the ER.'According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "In these perilous times, we must do what we can to support one another...together it will all work out. We love to serve companies that share our values. We are doing our part by saving companies money on staffing. Gordon Lee inspired us to use Recruiting for Good and help fund 'FeedtheER.' He is launching an App and service, allowing people to pay for dining delivered to ER Staff in Santa Monica and Westwood."How Companies Participate and Help Feed LA?Recruiting for Good is mindful about the economy, and ability to give back. The staffing agency generates proceeds to do Good, by making fulltime placements.1. Retain Recruiting for Good to hire professional staff; send open jobs to sara(at)recruitingforgood(dot)com.2. Recruiting for Good finds the company a new employee, and earns a finder's fee that is shared.3. 5% of every fulltime placement will be donated to help FeedtheER and enjoy dining delivered.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Join recruiting for good to make life a little better for ER staff by rewarding dining delivered."AboutSince 1998 Recruiting for Good a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, has been helping companies find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. Now Generates proceeds to Fund Cause Love to Feed LA www.LovetoFeedLA.com . To learn about how recruiting for good can help your company find talented professionals and make a difference too visit www.RecruitingforGood.com 'Feed the ER' started by Gordon Lee to help deliver restaurant dining to medical staff in Santa Monica, and Westwood. App launching soon; people will be able to pay for dining delivered to ERs. Support local restaurants, and make a difference in people's lives.



