Pacific Dental Services® Announces the Launch of Groundbreaking TeleDentistry Platform for Patients Throughout the U.S.

/EIN News/ -- Irvine, CA, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading dental support organization (DSO) Pacific Dental Services (PDS®) announces the launch of TeleDentistry, a significant new initiative that allows its supported dentists the ability to increase access to care for adult and pediatric patients throughout the United States. The primary goal of PDS’ TeleDentistry platform, which is now available for anyone with a smart phone, tablet or a computer, is to provide patients the opportunity to be screened by a clinician from the comfort of their homes. With TeleDentistry, PDS-supported dentists can review their patients’ symptoms via live video and assess what their best course of action is. For patients needing in-office care, same-day appointments will be scheduled for them. The new TeleDentistry platform is powered by RingCentral, a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions. In partnership with Pacific Dental Services, the new TeleDentistry platform lets patients remotely connect with their clinicians using HIPAA-compliant technology with single-click functionality.

“I’m very excited we’ve been able to launch TeleDentistry to the PDS Technology Platform,” said David Baker, Chief Information and Digital Officer at Pacific Dental Services. “Video consultations are another great way for the patients of PDS-supported practices to get assistance on their terms when and where they need it. This is another example of PDS’ focus on patient-centric care.”

PDS-supported practices are open and treating patients with emergency and essential needs during the Novel Coronavirus pandemic. As COVID-19 continues to strain hospital emergency rooms and urgent care centers around the globe, PDS’ TeleDentistry launch will make a huge impact for communities throughout the nation. Patients experiencing dental pain no longer have to wait for an in-office appointment to consult with their dentists. Now when patients experience pain in their teeth or jaw, have a fractured tooth, or a possible infection, all they need to do is connect with a clinician via TeleDentistry from wherever they are and get the right advice immediately. With over 800 dental practices in 22 states, TeleDentistry is a significant accomplishment for PDS, and is another example of the DSO’s approach to modern dentistry with integrated, proven technology.

“At RingCentral we’ve always been committed to connecting people from anywhere on any device and this is more important today than ever before,” said Praful Shah, Chief Strategy Officer, RingCentral. “We are proud to have provided Pacific Dental Services with the technology platform they need in order to set up their TeleDentistry platform.”

As thought leaders in the dental industry, since 1994 PDS has been committed to fostering a culture of Clinicians Leading Clinicians in Clinical Excellence®. PDS pioneered the concept of Modern Dentistry, allowing dentists to combine advances in the latest proven technology with the best operational practices and procedures. This includes CEREC CAD/CAM same-day dentistry, a huge differentiator for PDS-supported practices, setting them apart from other providers. In fact, in May 2019, PDS announced its supported practices reached the 2 millionth CEREC CAD/CAM milestone, the first in the dental industry to hit this monumental landmark.

The primary purpose of PDS-supported dentists is to provide oral health care to their patients. This includes educating patients about the link between oral health and whole-body health – what PDS and its supported practices call the Mouth-Body Connection®. Research shows that harmful bacteria and inflammation in the mouth can indicate and even cause systemic conditions throughout the body. Maladies of the mouth, including periodontal disease, are linked with other medical conditions including oral cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and more according to many credible institutions.

