NABP Supports Boards of Pharmacy to Expedite Emergency Licensure for Pharmacists and Pharmacy Technicians

/EIN News/ -- MOUNT PROSPECT, ILLINOIS, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Boards of Pharmacy® (NABP®) is assisting its member boards of pharmacy in expediting emergency and temporary licensure requests for licensed pharmacists and pharmacy technicians through its new program, NABP Passport. Developed in response to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), NABP Passport facilitates temporary authorization for pharmacists and pharmacy technicians to practice in another state.

Available at no cost to individuals and boards of pharmacy, the program reduces the burden on those who are being relied upon to provide an increased level of patient care during the pandemic. Pharmacists and pharmacy technicians who submit requests for emergency licensure to states where they do not currently have a license go through a screening process that includes licensure verification and a search of the NABP Clearinghouse for disciplinary history. Requests are screened within a few business days and, once approved, pharmacists and pharmacy technicians receive an NABP Passport with “COVID-19” authorization that allows them to practice in participating states under an emergency declaration.

“Pharmacists and pharmacy technicians are key health care providers on the front lines in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. As they face the prospect of needing multiple temporary licenses or approvals to support the country’s pandemic response, NABP and the boards of pharmacy have created a process to provide expediency while continuing to uphold basic standards for public health protection,” says NABP President Jack W. “Jay” Campbell IV, JD, RPh. “The NABP Passport consolidates the processes for temporary licensure that can vary by state. NABP recognizes that there is no time to waste when facilitating a quick response to the pandemic.”

Currently there are over 15 states utilizing or are preparing to utilize NABP Passport, and the number continues to grow. NABP is also working with boards of pharmacy to determine if the new program can be expanded to other categories that need emergency and temporary licensing to support the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NABP is offering the licensure verifications at no cost to the applicant or the boards of pharmacy. For more information on the NABP Passport, visit www.nabp.pharmacy/passport.

NABP is the independent, international, and impartial Association that assists its state member boards and jurisdictions for the purpose of protecting the public health.

Larissa Doucette National Association of Boards of Pharmacy 8473914405 help@nabp.pharmacy



