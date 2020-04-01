Coronavirus – Botswana: COVID-19 Cases Statistics in Botswana as of 1 April 2020

COVID-19 Cases Statistics in Botswana as of 1 April 2020:

People Under Quarantine Care: 1856

Laboratory Tests Performed: 593

Negative Results: 189

Confirmed Cases: 4

Death: 1



