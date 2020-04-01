The OLB Group Uses its Fintech Solution to Sell N95 Masks

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The OLB Group, Inc. ("OLBG," “we,” “us,” “our,” or the "Company"), a FinTech company, launched an online store to offer medical safety masks, including N95 masks, at reduced costs to help its customers, their employees, and family members stay healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Visit https://covid-19.olb.com/ to order while supplies last. Limited supplies available.

“We want to do our part for our community amid the ongoing crisis,” stated Ronny Yakov, CEO. “We are not profiting from these sales. We are just covering our costs and plan to donate anything not sold to local medical facilities in New York and Georgia.”

About The OLB Group, Inc. (OLBG)

The OLB Group, Inc. is a commerce service provider that delivers fully outsourced private label shopping solutions to highly trafficked websites and retail locations. We provide end-to-end e-commerce, mobile and retail solutions to customers. These services include electronic payment processing, cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform solutions for small to medium-sized businesses and crowdfunding services. The Company is focused on providing these integrated business solutions to merchants throughout the United States through three wholly owned subsidiaries, eVance, Inc., Omnisoft.io, Inc., and CrowdPay.us, Inc.

OLB Group, Inc.’s common stock is traded Over-The-Counter on the OTCQB under the stock symbol: OLBG. Additional information about the Company can be found at http://www.olb.com

All statements from The OLB Group, Inc. in this news release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning our ability to implement our proprietary merchant boarding and CRM system and to roll out our Omni Commerce applications to our current merchants and the integration of our secure payment gateway with our crowd funding platform. While the Company’s management has based any forward-looking statements contained herein on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, uncertainty regarding our ability to integrate the companies that we have recently acquired and to repay outstanding indebtedness and fund our operations. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ significantly from management’s expectations. These risks and uncertainties include those factors described in greater detail in the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and the Form 8-K dated March 20, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release, in the case of documents referred to herein, the date of those documents. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Investors & Analysts Contact:

Ronny Yakov, CEO

The OLB Group

(212) 278-0900

ir@olb.com

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies

(497) 491-4498

dave@redchip.com



