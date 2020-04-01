Panama to gain more connectivity via the Curie submarine cable

Panama - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

/EIN News/ -- Syndey, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Panama outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.

Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Panama-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses

Panama has seen a steady increase in revenue from the telecom sector in recent years, including a 2% increase in 2019, year-on-year. Mobile services and broadband remain the key sectors, a trend likely to continue during the next few years in response to operator investments in network upgrades.

Panama’s economic prospects remain promising, with GDP growth during the next few years expected to be above 5%. This growth has encouraged continued investment in the sector, which in 2019 accounted for more than 26% of revenue. Following a period of acquisition activity, the market is dominated a few key players, including Liberty Global’s local unit Cable & Wireless Panamá which provides effective competition to the other regional players Digicel and Claro. Other significant changes to the market include Millicom International having acquired the main cable TV provider Cable Onda for $1 billion at the end of 2018, and its acquisition in February 2019 of Telefónica’s businesses in Panama, Costa Rica and Nicaragua for $1.7 billion.

The mobile sector has flourished in recent years, with the arrival of Digicel Panamá in 2008 and of América Móvil in 2009 ending the duopoly long enjoyed by Cable & Wireless Panamá and Telefónica’s Movistar. Legislation adopted in early 2018 allowed for market consolidation and the reduction of the market to three players, aimed at making more efficient use of available spectrum. Although the number of players remains the same, Tigo Panama has expanded into the fixed and mobile segment by acquiring Movistar.

Internet penetration has grown in recent years and is expected to do so steadily in coming years, partly through consumers responding to government fixed-line projects but principally through the popularity of mobile broadband connectivity.

Key developments

Curie cable linking to Panama makes progress;

Telefónica Group sells its Panamanian unit to Millicom International;

Digicel Panama secures 700MHz spectrum licence, completes $100 million investment program, launches LTE services;

South America Pacific Link cable soon to be ready for service, connecting Panama to the Caribbean and Asian regions;

Deep Blue Cable suspends project to extend its pan-Caribbean regional submarine cable system to Panama;

Movistar, Claro and C&WP extend reach of LTE services;

C&WP trials G-fast technology with Huawei;

Broadband for Central America project to close digital divide by end-2020;

Report update includes the regulator's market data to December 2019, operator data to Q4 2019, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments.

Companies mentioned in this report

Cable and Wireless Panama, Cable Onda, Claro, Optynex Telecom, Digicel, Movistar

Table of Contents

Key Statistics Telecom Maturity Index by tier Market Leaders Market Challengers Market Emergents South America Telecom Maturity Index Central America Telecom Maturity Index TMI versus GDP Mobile and mobile broadband penetration Fixed and mobile broadband penetration

Country overview

Telecommunications market Historical overview Market analysis

Regulatory environment Regulatory authorities ASEP ACODECO Fixed-line developments Privatisation of INTEL Telecom sector liberalisation Interconnect Number Portability (NP) Mobile network developments Spectrum auction – 2008 Licence concession – 2013 700MHz spectrum AWS spectrum 1.5GHz Infrastructure sharing Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

Mobile market Mobile statistics Mobile data Mobile broadband Mobile infrastructure 5G 4G (LTE) 3G 2G Major mobile operators +Móvil (C&WP) Movistar (Telefónica Moviles Panama) Digicel Panamá Claro Panamá (América Móvil) Tigo Panama

Fixed-line broadband market Market analysis Broadband statistics Red Nacional de Internet (RNI) Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line (ADSL) G.fast Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) WiMAX Satellite broadband

Digital economy eHealth

Fixed network operators Introduction Cable & Wireless Panamá Cable Onda/Telecarrier Advanced Communication Network (ACN) ClaroCOM (Galaxy Communications Corp) Optynex Telecom Movistar

Telecommunications infrastructure National telecom network Fixed-line statistics International infrastructure Interconnection with other Central American countries Submarine cable networks Satellite networks Infrastructure developments Wireless Local Loop (WLL) Wholesale

Appendix – Historic data

Related reports





List of Tables

Table 1 – Top Level Country Statistics and Telco Authorities - Panama – 2020 (e)

Table 2 – Development of telecom market revenue and investment – 2010 – 2019

Table 3 – Development of telecom market revenue by sector – 2010 - 2019

Table 4 – Development of telecom market share by sector – 2013 - 2019

Table 5 – Change in the number of fixed number portings – 2012 - 2017

Table 6 – Change in the number of mobile number portings – 2011 - 2017

Table 7 – Change in the number of mobile subscribers and penetration – 2010 - 2025

Table 8 – Change in the number of prepaid and contract subscribers – 2010 - 2019

Table 9 – Change in the proportion of prepaid and contract subscribers – 2010 - 2019

Table 10 – Change in mobile outgoing traffic by type – 2010 - 2019

Table 11 – Change in average fixed and mobile voice traffic per subscriber – 2015 - 2019

Table 12 – Decline in SMS traffic – 2007 - 2020

Table 13 – Growth in the number of active mobile broadband subscribers – 2010 - 2025

Table 14 –Growth in the number of LTE mobile subscribers – 2017 – 2019

Table 15 – Change in the number of C&W Panama’s mobile subscribers – 2010 – 2019

Table 16 – Change in the number of C&WP’s prepaid and contract mobile subscribers – 2018 – 2019

Table 17 – Tigo Panama mobile subscribers – 2018 – 2019

Table 18 – Tigo Panama financial data – 2018 – 2019

Table 19 – Growth in the number of internet users and penetration – 2010- 2019

Table 20 – Growth in the number of fixed broadband subscribers and penetration – 2010 - 2025

Table 21 – Change in fixed broadband market share by technology – 2000 - 2019

Table 22 – Change in the number of fixed broadband subscribers by platform – 2010 - 2019

Table 23 – Growth in the number of cable broadband subscribers - 2010 - 2019

Table 24 – Growth in the number of C&WP’s broadband subscribers - 2005 - 2019

Table 25 – Change in the number of DSL subscribers (regulator data) - 2010 - 2019

Table 26 – Growth in the number of FttP subscribers - 2008 - 2019

Table 27 – Change in the number of Wi-Fi and WiMAX broadband subscribers – 2008 - 2019

Table 28 – Change in the number of C&W Panama’s mobile, broadband and fixed-line subscribers – 2009 - 2019

Table 29 – Development of C&W Panama’s mobile, broadband and fixed-line revenue (old style) – 2009 – 2017

Table 30 – Development of C&W Panama’s mobile, broadband and fixed-line revenue (new style) – 2017 – 2018

Table 31 – Growth in the number of fixed lines in service and teledensity – 2010 – 2025

Table 32 – Decline in fixed-line call traffic by type – 2010 - 2019

Table 33 – Change in average fixed voice traffic by type, per subscriber – 2015 - 2019

Table 34 – Decline in the number of public telephones – 2010 - 2019

Table 35 – Growth in international bandwidth – 2008 - 2017

Table 36 – Historic - Telecom market revenue – 2000 - 2009

Table 37 – Historic - Telecom market revenue by sector – 2007 - 2009

Table 38 – Historic - Mobile subscribers and penetration rate – 1998 - 2009

Table 39 – Historic - Proportion of prepaid and contract subscribers – 1998 - 2009

Table 40 – Historic - Mobile prepaid/postpaid subscribers – 2007 - 2009

Table 41 – Historic - Mobile outgoing traffic by type – 2007 - 2009

Table 42 – Historic - C&W Panama – mobile subscribers – 2005 – 2009

Table 43 – Historic - Internet users and user penetration rate – 1997 - 2009

Table 44 – Historic - Broadband subscribers and penetration rates – 1998 - 2009

Table 45 – Historic - Broadband market share by technology – 2000 - 2009

Table 46 – Historic - Broadband subscribers, DSL and cable – 2001 - 2009

Table 47 – Historic - Fixed-line call traffic by type – 2007 - 2009

Table 48 – Historic - C&W Panama mobile, broadband and fixed lines ARPU – 2007 – 2015

Table 49 – Historic - Fixed lines in service and teledensity – 1997 – 2009

Table 50 – Historic - Public telephones – 1998 - 2009

List of Charts

Chart 1 – Latin America –Overall Telecoms Maturity Index

Chart 3 – Latin America Telecoms Maturity Index – Market Challengers

Chart 4 – Latin America Telecoms Maturity Index – Market Laggards

Chart 5 – South America –Telecoms Maturity Index by country

Chart 6 – Central America –Telecoms Maturity Index by country

Chart 7 – Latin America Telecoms Maturity Index vs GDP per Capita

Chart 8 – South America mobile subscriber penetration versus mobile broadband penetration

Chart 9 – Latin America fixed broadband penetration versus mobile broadband penetration

Chart 10 – Development of telecom market revenue by sector – 2010 - 2019

Chart 11 – Development of telecom market revenue by sector – 2010 - 2019

Chart 12 – Development of telecom market share by sector – 2013 - 2019

Chart 13 – Change in the number of mobile subscribers and penetration – 2010 - 2025

Chart 14 – Change in the proportion of prepaid and contract subscribers – 2010 - 2019

Chart 15 – Change in the proportion of prepaid and contract subscribers – 2010 - 2019

Chart 16 – Change in mobile outgoing traffic by type – 2010 - 2019

Chart 17 – Change in average fixed and mobile voice traffic per subscriber – 2015 - 2019

Chart 18 – SMS traffic – 2007 - 2020

Chart 19 – Growth in the number of active mobile broadband subscribers – 2010 - 2025

Chart 20 – Change in the number of C&W Panama’s mobile subscribers – 2010 – 2019

Chart 21 – Growth in the number of internet users and penetration – 2010- 2019

Chart 22 – Growth in the number of fixed broadband subscribers and penetration – 2010 - 2025

Chart 23 – Change in fixed broadband market share by technology – 2000 - 2019

Chart 24 – Change in the number of fixed broadband subscribers by platform – 2010 - 2019

Chart 25 – Growth in the number of cable broadband subscribers - 2010 - 2019

Chart 26 – Change in the number of DSL subscribers (regulator data) - 2010 - 2019

Chart 27 – Change in the number of Wi-Fi and WiMAX broadband subscribers – 2008 - 2019

Chart 28 – Change in the number of C&W Panama’s mobile, broadband and fixed-line subscribers – 2009 - 2019

Chart 29 – Growth in the number of fixed lines in service and teledensity – 2010 – 2025

Chart 30 – Decline in fixed-line call traffic by type – 2010 - 2019

Chart 31 – Change in average fixed voice traffic by type, per subscriber – 2015 - 2019

List of Exhibits

Exhibit 1 – Generalised Market Characteristics by Market Segment

Exhibit 2 – South America - Key Characteristics of Telecoms Markets by Country

Exhibit 3 – Central America - Key Characteristics of Telecoms Markets by Country

Exhibit 4 – Major submarine cable networks serving Panama

Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Panama-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses

Nicolas Bombourg nbombourg@budde.com.au Within Australia (02) 8076 7665 Outside Australia +44 207 097 1241



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.