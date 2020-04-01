Nick Stroboulis Shares How to Find a Reliable and Reputable Bondsman

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As someone who used to own a bail bond company, Main Street Bail Bonds, Nick Stroboulis knows the importance of finding a reliable bail bond agent. While he left behind the bail bond industry, Nick Stroboulis of Tampa shares his secrets for finding a reputable bail bond agent.Get Recommendations from a Detention OfficerNick Stroboulis says detention officers are an excellent resource for bail bond companies. Chances are they have built relationships with bail bonds agents after working with them for years. Once the judge sets a bail amount, the court often provides a list of companies. It’s an excellent idea to ask a detention officer to point to the best ones.Find out the Bail AmountAccording to Nick Stroboulis of Tampa, the bail amount will have a significant impact on the bail bond agent they choose. It can be tricky to set out to find a bail bond agent without knowing the bail amount. Depending on the bail amount, the court will make recommendations for a bail bond agent.Ask a LawyerLawyers can recommend to their clients a reliable bail bondsman they worked with in the past. Nick Stroboulis mentions that defense attorneys and bail bonds companies often build great relationships. Defendants looking for a reputable bond dealer should start by asking their lawyers.Perform an Online ResearchIf the above resources are not available, the internet can offer great suggestions for bail bond agents. While it can get tricky to sort through the results, an online search will also give them access to plenty of reviews. While most people should take online reviews with a grain of salt, Nick Stroboulis recommends everyone reads online reviews about the bail bonds companies they’re interested in.Learn How Bail Bond Agents Get Paid Nick Stroboulis of Tampa recommends defendants learn bail bond agent’s fees upfront. In some states, the fees are usually 10 percent, but it can vary from state to state. Those looking for a reputable bail bondsman should be aware of those charging low fees. If they want to charge anything below 5 percent, the person should reconsider their services.Nick Stroboulis moved from Greece to the United States with his family at the age of three and settled in New York. He is an exemplary example of the American dream. Throughout his career. Nick Stroboulis worked for American Express Co., Airlines Reporting Corp, and Arpol Travel Agency. Before diving into the commercial cleaning industry, Nick Stroboulis of Tampa owned Main Street Street Bail Bonds and New Jersey Fugitive Recovery Group. He lives in Davenport, FL with his family.



