Cruizers Rewards Employees and Health Care Workers for their Service

/EIN News/ -- Chapel Hill, N.C., April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holmes Oil Company Inc., operator of 26 Cruizers stores throughout central North Carolina and headquartered in Chapel Hill, announced all assistant store managers, customer service representatives, hourly maintenance and IT field support team members will receive a pay supplement of $2 per hour effective April 1st through April 30th, 2020.



As the nation responds to the COVID-19 outbreak (coronavirus), Cruizers remains committed to offering the cleanest stores, friendliest customer service and highest quality of food. Employees have worked diligently to keep stores operating according to CDC guidelines and are performing enhanced sanitation measures around the clock so Cruizers can continue to provide essential services to the community.



“I’ve never been prouder of our team than I am right now,” said Edward Holmes, president and chief executive officer of Holmes Oil. “We’re in the midst of a national emergency and these men and women are showing up every day with smiles on their faces to make sure our community members have basic necessities, like gas and food. Providing additional financial support during this time is our way of saying ‘thanks’ to everyone who has stepped up during the outbreak.”



Cruizers is also recognizing the dedication and self-sacrifice of the region’s health care workers who are on the frontlines of this crisis. During the month of April, Cruizers is giving any health care worker a free coffee, cappuccino or fountain drink at any store location. To redeem the free beverage, individuals will need to present a valid health care ID.



To promote social distancing, all stores offer the Skip at Cruizers app, which enables contact-free checkout through customers’ phones. The app can be downloaded for free from the App Store or Google Play.





About Holmes Oil Company Inc.

Headquartered in Chapel Hill, Cruizers is a division of the Holmes Oil Company and a distributor of ExxonMobil and Valero fuels. It operates 26 Cruizers locations throughout central North Carolina and prides itself on fast and friendly customer service, quality products, and clean and orderly stores.



