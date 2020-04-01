Influenza Treatment Market to Garner $1.22 Billion by 2026: AMR

Rise in incidences of influenza across the globe, increase in healthcare expenditure across the world, and surge in R&D investments for discovery of new drugs have boosted the growth of the global influenza treatment market. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2018, accounting for around one-third of the market. The oseltamivir phosphate segment dominated the market in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market growth.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Influenza Treatment Market accounted for $861.5 million in 2018, and is projected to garner $1.22 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Rise in incidences of influenza across the globe, increase in healthcare expenditure across the world, and surge in R&D investments for discovery of new drugs have boosted the growth of the global influenza treatment market. However, presence of substitutes for treatment of influenza hampers the market growth. On the contrary, high growth potential in developing economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global influenza treatment market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and geography. Based on product type, the market is divided into peramivir, zanamivir, oseltamivir phosphate, baloxavir marboxil, and others. The oseltamivir phosphate segment dominated the market in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market growth. However, the baloxavir marboxil segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is categorized into retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, and others. The retail pharmacy segment held the lion’s share in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the total revenue. Moreover, the segment is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. This is due to strong presence of retail pharmacies around the globe.

The global influenza treatment market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for around one-third of the market. This is due to presence of huge patient base and increase in healthcare expenditure and infrastructure. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, owing to surge in prevalence of influenza infection in the region.

The global influenza treatment market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such AstraZeneca Plc, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Natco Pharma Limited, Mylan N.V, Sanofi, Novartis AG, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

