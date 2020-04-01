Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. Awarded Manangement and Leasing of Wildhorse Crossing
The 103,168 SF mall was built in 1989 to be a VF Outlet. It was later purchased and a 7 screen movie theatre was added.
Lynann Pinkham of Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is responsible for the leasing of space at the mall. Lynann heads the retail division of Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. and oversees the leasing of 35 shopping centers throughout South Texas. Matthew Cravey, President of Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is responsible for the management of Wildhorse Crossing Mall.
