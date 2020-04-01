Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. Awarded Manangement and Leasing of Wildhorse Crossing

KINGSVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. has been awarded the management and leasing of space in Wildhorse Crossing Mall. Wildhorse Crossing Mall is located in Kingsville, TX on Highway 77 and Carlos Truan Blvd. The retail facility has various spaces available ranging in size from 1,740 SF up to 15,797 SF of contiguous space. Pad sites also available for sale, land lease or build to suit.The 103,168 SF mall was built in 1989 to be a VF Outlet . It was later purchased and a 7 screen movie theatre was added. Lynann Pinkham of Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is responsible for the leasing of space at the mall. Lynann heads the retail division of Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. and oversees the leasing of 35 shopping centers throughout South Texas. Matthew Cravey, President of Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is responsible for the management of Wildhorse Crossing Mall.

Cravey Company Video



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.