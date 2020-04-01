Coronavirus - Nigeria: Twelve new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria
Twelve new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Osun, 2 in Edo and 1 in Ekiti State As at 12:30 pm 1st April there are 151 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deathsDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
