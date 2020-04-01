Demand for Endometriosis Treatment to Account for over US$ 4 Bn by 2030; Oral Contraceptives Remain the Leading Category, Says a New FMI Report

In order to sustain intense competition in the global endometriosis treatment market, prominent players must develop new drugs with multiple indicators to treat endometriosis for boosting their product sales.

/EIN News/ -- Future Market Insights, Dubai, UAE, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech-driven advancements such as molecular diagnostics and non-invasive treatment are driving the endometriosis treatment market . Rising prevalence of gynecological disorders is further bolstering the growth of endometriosis treatment market. FMI projects the global revenue pool of endometriosis treatment market to surpass US$ 4 Bn by 2030.

“Therapeutically-advanced treatment alternatives for endometriosis have gained widespread acceptance in recent years. Leading innovators continue to accelerate the launch of clinical and scientific therapeutic agents which will push the market growth during the course of forecast period (2019 - 2030),” says FMI in a new study.

Key Takeaways of Endometriosis Treatment Market Study

Oral contraceptives continue to lead in the global endometriosis treatment market.

Progestins will witness gradual rise during the course of projection period.

Healthcare professionals continue to favor hormonal therapy to treat endometriosis.

Pain management is projected to gain significant momentum to treat endometriosis over the forecast period.

Hospital pharmacies continue to capture leading value proportion in endometriosis market.

North America and Europe will collectively capture leading revenue share in endometriosis treatment market through 2029.

Endometriosis Treatment Market – Key Growth Factors

Rapid investments by key stakeholders in the global endometriosis market are accelerating market growth.

Rising awareness regarding gynecological disorders among women is bolstering market growth.

Rapid technological advancements continue to propel the growth of endometriosis treatment market.

Growing government expenditure in endometriosis treatment market is supporting market growth in Asia Pacific.

Endometriosis Treatment Market – Key Restraint

Post-therapy problems such as leg cramps, indigestion, and bloating are restraining market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players profiled in this FMI study include, but are not limited to, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Myovant Sciences Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Debiopharm Group, AbbVie Inc., Endoceutics, Inc., and Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Hormonal therapy continues to be preferred by key players in the global endometriosis treatment market. Minimal risks and enhanced effectiveness associated with hormonal therapy are escalating its practice amongst healthcare professionals and other key stakeholders.

More about the Report

This Future Market Insights study of 254 pages provides all-inclusive insights on the global endometriosis treatment market. The market analysis is based on drug (oral contraceptives, progestins, NSAIDs, GnRH analogues, LNR-IUDs), treatment type (hormonal therapy, pain management), distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drugstores, ecommerce) across seven regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

