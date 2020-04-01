Waterproofing Membranes Market to Reach US$ 48,148.2 Million globally by end of 2027 – Coherent Market Insights

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global waterproofing membranes market was valued at US$ 22,838.7 million in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period (2019-2027).

Definition of Market/Industry:

Waterproofing membranes are thin layers of water-tight material, which is laid over a surface. This layer protects the surface from percolation of water (leakage). Waterproofing membranes are made of various material types such as SBS bitumen, APP bitumen, polyvinyl chloride, ethylene propylene diene monomer, thermoplastic olefin, high-density polyethylene, and low-density polyethylene, among others.

Statistics:

The global waterproofing membranes market was valued at US$ 22,838.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 48,148.2 Mn by the end of 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period (2019 to 2027).

Drivers:

The increasing demand for waterproofing membranes from various end-use industries such as construction and mining are expected to drive growth of the global waterproofing membranes market over the forecast period. For instance, as per report published by the European Commission in June 2018 titled ‘European Construction Sector Observatory’, the increase in construction of residential buildings in the region is attributed to government schemes such as the Zero-Interest Loan.

Market Opportunities

The rising government initiatives targeted at the expansion of the construction industry are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for companies operating in the global waterproofing membranes market . For instance, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in 2016, the Indian construction industry accounted for the second highest inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI).

Market Restraints

Moreover, adverse health effects such as skin irritation, eye irritation, respiratory tract irritation, nausea or vomiting caused by exposure to waterproofing membranes are expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period. Excessive exposure to these membranes can lead to redness of eyes, excessive blinking, swelling, dry skin, dermatitis. Furthermore, inhalation can cause silicosis and have disabling effects on humans. These are the factors, which are expected to negatively impact in demand for waterproofing membranes.

Key Takeaways:

Among category, liquid applied membrane (LAP) segment accounted for a highest market share of 66.2% in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. The LAP coating cures to form an elastomeric waterproof membrane and can be applied easily on many substrates including bitumen, asphalt, and cement among others. Moreover, liquid applied membranes are ideal for roofs with a large number of penetrations and exposures. These membranes are easy to apply and offer rapid curing with excellent adhesion to almost all kinds of surfaces. They are useful in waterproofing applications for terraces, roofs, basements, podiums, tank linings, and bridge decks among others.

Market Trends

Key players are adopting inorganic growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, in order to strengthen their position in the global waterproofing membranes market. For instance, in 2014, The Fosroc, Inc. hosted a presentation in collaboration with the Indian Association of Structural Engineers (IASE) to present new trends and technologies in waterproofing solutions. This seminar was focused on waterproofing membrane solutions such as environment-friendly membranes.

Competitive Section:

Company Names

Carlisle Companies Inc.

Chryso S.A.S.

Copernit S.P.A.

Derbigum

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Firestone Building Products Company, LLC.

Flex Roofing Systems

Fosroc, Inc.

GAF Materials Corporation

GCP Applied Technologies

IKO Industries, Ltd.

ISOMAT S.A.

Johns Manville Corporation

Juta A.S.

RENOLIT SE

Sika Group

Solmax International Inc.

Soprema Group

Key Developments:

In December 2018, Fosroc, Inc. launched a new product in their Polyurea waterproofing portfolio - WH 200GR. This new product is used in combination with Proofex Cavitydrain/Sheetdrain drainage membranes, which help in providing a green roof waterproofing solution for both new and existing constructions.

Taxonomy

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

By Material Type

SBS Bitumen

APP Bitumen

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Thermoplastic Olefin (TPO)

High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Others

By Category

Liquid Applied Membranes

Sheet-based Membranes

By Application

Roofing & Walls

Building Structures

Waste & Water Management

Mining Application

Landfill & Tunnel Liners

Bridges & Highways

Others

