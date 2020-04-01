April is Testicular Cancer Awareness Month

WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Men's Health NetworkP. O. Box 75972Washington, D.C. 20013202-543-MHN-1 (6461)FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASECONTACT: Anne Di GregoryApril 1, 2020 communications@menshealthnetwork.org(202) 543-6461 ext. 101April is Testicular Cancer Awareness MonthMen’s Health Network (MHN) joins with other health organizations to raise awareness of testicular cancer during Testicular Cancer Awareness Month (April). These organizations are calling on greater awareness among men, healthcare providers, and communities about this cancer that can attack boys and men of all ages.Although testicular cancer accounts for about 1 percent of all male cancers, it is the most common form of cancer among men between 15 and 35 years old. It has one of the highest survival rates, if found early. Therefore, overall awareness is critically important. This year alone, in the U.S., more than 9,000 men will be diagnosed with testicular cancer, according to the American Cancer Society . Over 400 deaths will occur this year due to the disease.Ana Tomsic, MPH, CHES, VP of Men’s Health Network, emphasizes the importance of early detection and education, saying, “The earlier, the better. If we are able to provide resources and education to that younger population, and reduce the stigma surrounding testicular cancer, we will be able to empower men to take charge of their health and know that when something seems wrong or off, they need to get it checked out.”Olympic gold medalist and World Champion figure skater, Scott Hamilton, is a survivor of testicular cancer. He, too, said that early detection is key. “I knew something was different and didn’t do anything. For a long time. By the time I found out why, I was Stage 3 (out of 4). Know your body. You know your body. Self-examination is easy, and takes very little time. Getting to cancer early is still the best way to survive.”"Testicular cancer is not considered to be preventable,” said Dr. Salvatore Giorgianni, Jr., PharmD, Senior Science Advisor for Men’s Health Network. “As with so many serious conditions, treatment of early-detected testicular cancer is associated with favorable outcomes. It is our belief, therefore, that men be encouraged by their primary care providers and health policy makers to learn about about testicular cancer, the benefits of early detection and treatment, and to adopt periodic detection techniques including frequent testicular self-examination."By highlighting Testicular Cancer Awareness Month, we hope to stress the importance of health education and awareness. Men’s Health Network believes that creating a discussion around testicular cancer, self-examinations, and treatment is a great way to bring awareness to your community.The TesticularCancerAwarenessMonth.com website helps educate people about risk factors, warning signs, and treatment options for the disease. The site offers videos, a social media toolkit, downloadable posters, brochures, research articles, and examples of awareness activities to turn a difficult-to-discuss problem into an interactive and easier-to-approach learning experience.Men's Health NetworkThe Testicular Cancer Awareness Month website is maintained by Men's Health Network (MHN), an international non-profit organization whose mission is to reach men, boys, and their families where they live, work, play, and pray with health awareness messages and tools, screening programs, educational materials, advocacy opportunities, and patient navigation. Learn more about MHN at www.MensHealthNetwork.org and follow them on Twitter @MensHlthNetwork and Facebook at www.facebook.com/menshealthnetwork . For more information on MHN's ongoing Dialogue on Men's Health series, visit www.DialogueOnMensHealth.com



