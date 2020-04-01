HIP Kicks Off Census Day Awarding Civic Participation Emergency Grants in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, on Census Day, Hispanics in Philanthropy (HIP) announced a round of grants from its Civic Participation Emergency Grant Fund to help ensure Latinos are counted in the upcoming Census as the country responds to the rapidly-changing situation concerning COVID-19. The first round of grants went to eight grassroots, community-based organizations in six southern states.

The eight grantees are Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama, Farmworker Association of Florida, Latino Community Foundation of Georgia, LatinoJustice PRLDEF for their work in Florida, Mi Familia Vota Educational Fund for their work in Arizona, Western North Carolina Workers’ Center, Texas-based Jolt Initiative, and Boys and Girls Club of Greater Houston.

“We are thrilled to be able to support these on-the-ground, innovative community-based partners that have created multi-dimensional outreach plans to better serve their communities during this pandemic,” said Ana Marie Argilagos, HIP’s President and CEO. “It is for this reason that the philanthropic community must continue to support local partners as they make critical decisions to better respond to the needs of their communities and ensure a fair and accurate census count.”

The Emergency Grant Fund was launched to address the need for a fair and accurate 2020 Census to ensure Latinos are counted. COVID-19 has forced organizations to quickly shift from field operations to virtual outreach efforts.

The eight grantees are as follow:

Alabama:

Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama is a community development and advocacy organization that champions economic equality, civic engagement, and social justice for Latino families in Alabama.

Arizona:

Mi Familia Vota Education Fund is a national organization that helps to build Latino political power by expanding the electorate, strengthening local infrastructures, and through year-round voter engagement.

Florida:

Farmworker Association of Florida builds power among farmworkers and rural low-income communities to respond to and gain control over the social, political, economic, workplace, health, and environmental justice issues impacting their lives.

LatinoJustice PRLDEF works to create a more just society by using and challenging the rule of law to secure transformative, equitable and accessible justice, by empowering our community and by fostering leadership through advocacy and education.

Georgia:

Latino Community Foundation of Georgia supports Latino-serving nonprofits and individuals in Georgia with advocacy, program development, technical assistance, and collective investments.

North Carolina:

Western North Carolina Workers’ Center builds power among workers of color through organizing, education, and direct action, from an intersectional standpoint, to promote worker justice.

Texas:

Jolt Initiative is a non-profit organization that increases the civic participation of Latinos in Texas to build a stronger democracy and ensure that everyone’s voice is heard.

Boys and Girls Club of Greater Houston inspire and enable all youth, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.

In 2018, HIP launched the Latino Civic Participation Grant in key southern states to provide funding to grassroots groups and nonprofit organizations that are using diverse strategies to build political power within the Latino community in places with limited financial and electoral influence to advance supportive policy change. HIP deployed $160,000 in grants that leveraged more than $1.25M in contributions and matching funds. HIP works with an extensive network of organizations on these critical civic participation issues. We encourage funders committed to racial equity in civic participation to contribute to HIP’s pool and/or match the organization’s funding as it is deployed.

For more details on the Civic Participation fund click here.

If you are interested in partnering or learning more, please contact Justin Scheid at justin@hiponline.org or Sonia Melendez Reyes at sonia@hiponline.org.

Sonia Melendez Reyes Hispanics in Philanthropy sonia@hiponline.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.