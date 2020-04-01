3D Scanner Market to Surpass US$ 5 Bn Mark by 2027; Digitization to Fuel Rampant Adoption, Finds a New Fact.MR Study

Key stakeholders in the global 3D scanner market must leverage industry 4.0 and ongoing rapid digitization to create efficient and user-friendly 3D scanners for competitive ascendancy.

/EIN News/ -- Dubai, UAE, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 3D scanner market will register stupendous growth at a projected CAGR of 14.5% over the forecast period (2019 – 2027). Various end-use areas such as construction, manufacturing, inventory management, survey, and quality control accentuate the demand for 3D scanners. On that premise, the market will surpass revenues of US$ 5 Bn by 2027 end, projects a new Fact.MR study.

“The global 3D scanner market is receiving tailwinds from rising demand for real time data and high precision across a multitude of industries such as consumer goods, entertainment & media, and healthcare. With reduced prices, sales of 3D scanners are projected to inflate through the forecast period,” concludes Fact.MR.

3D Scanner Market – Key Findings

Laser 3D scanner will lead the global market share through 2027.

In terms of configuration, handheld 3D scanners continue to be preferred by consumers across the globe.

Europe and North America collectively constitute approximately 60% share in the global 3D scanner market.

East Asia and South Asia & Oceania will record noteworthy growth during the forecast period.

3D Scanner Market – Key Driving Factors

Digitization and automation are boosting the demand for 3D scanners in developed regions.

Proliferation of end-use industries and key manufacturers are bolstering the market growth in South Asia & Oceania.

Expansion of production facilities will continue to support the growth of 3D scanner market.

Surging demand for analysis software and computer-aided modeling will favor the growth of 3D scanner market through 2029.

3D Scanner Market – Key Restraints

Several limitations associated with laser 3D scanner will limit market growth of this segment with development of structured light 3D scanners and optical 3D scanners.

Relatively high price point of 3D scanners is limiting the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The global 3D scanner market is a highly fragmented landscape. Key competitors profiled in this Fact.MR study include, but are not limited to, Creaform, Inc., Hexagon Ab, 3D Digital Corporation, Trimble Inc., Faro Technologies Inc., Nikon Metrology NV, Topcon Corporation, and Perceptron, Inc. New and innovative product launches remain the key strategy of market players. For instance, FARO and Hexagon launched portable 3D scanners equipped with user-friendly features, automation and higher performance.

About the Report

This 170-page study offers in-depth commentary on the 3D scanner market. The study provides compelling insights on the 3D scanner market on the basis of type (optical 3D scanners, laser 3D scanners, structured light 3D scanners), configuration (handheld, stationary), end-use industry (industrial manufacturing, healthcare, consumer products, architecture & construction, entertainment & media), application (quality control & inspection, reverse engineering, virtual simulation), technology (laser triangulation, pattern fringe triangulation, laser pulse based, laser phase-shift based) across six regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

