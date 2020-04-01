Natural Gas Services Group Announces 2019 Financial & Operational Reporting and Conference Call Schedule

/EIN News/ -- Midland, Texas, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS), a leading provider of natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry, today announced the Company’s schedule for releasing its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results.

The Company filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the 12 months ended December 31, 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after the market closed on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

The Company will provide an update on its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 in a press release after the market close on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

Natural Gas Services Group will also host a webcast and conference call to discuss the Company’s 2019 earnings and operational results on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 9:00 am EDT. To participate investors should access the call via the Company’s website at www.ngsgi.com or by calling 877-358-7306 approximately 5 minutes prior to the start of the call. Following the conclusion of the conference call, a replay will be available on the Company’s website.

About Natural Gas Services Group, Inc.

NGS is a leading provider of compression equipment to the energy industry. The Company manufactures, fabricates, rents, sells and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for gas and oil production and plant facilities. NGS is headquartered in Midland, Texas with fabrication facilities located in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Midland, Texas and service facilities located in major gas and oil producing basins in the U.S. Additional information can be found at www.ngsgi.com.





Natural Gas Services Group, Inc.

Alicia Dada, Investor Relations Coordinator

432-262-2700 or alicia.dada@ngsgi.com



