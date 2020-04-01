Chime Accelerates Delivery of New Live Streaming Functionality to Support Real Estate Agents Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chime Technologies, an award winning operating system for the real estate industry, today announced it has accelerated the delivery of new Live Streaming functionality to best support customers during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Available for download now, Chime unveiled new capabilities including Facebook Live Block, YouTube Live Block and new landing page templates, designed to feature virtual house tours and open houses and allow agents to engage with clients safely from a distance. Once set up via Facebook or YouTube, live streams can be seamlessly delivered via email or text to prospects using the Chime platform. To learn more about these updates, please visit HERE .



As the world is tasked with adapting to a new way of conducting business, the real estate industry is no exception given its heavy reliance on engaging face to face with prospects. Chime’s new functionality was specifically designed to help agents continue to best serve their clients while respecting the mandate for social distancing. With these updates, agents can schedule and conduct house tours and open houses virtually via their website and/or social media channels, ensuring the health and safety of both agents and prospects alike. The new live streaming features seamlessly integrate with the Chime platform and complement existing Chime tools including automated email, text, Smart Plans and website content, delivering the essential details prospects need to make a sound home buying or selling decision.

“As an essential business, we must be able to provide our services during these unprecedented times,” said Steven Wener, Broker Associate, exp Realty. “Video is king and now more than ever, the ability to use Facebook or YouTube through Chime offers us an ideal opportunity to elevate visibility and branding and allow possible purchasers to get a feel for a home without having to leave the safety of their own. We are grateful for this additional functionality, critical to success amid this global pandemic.”

“Given the COVID-19 pandemic, our development team recognized a significant gap in how the real estate industry could engage with prospects and quickly delivered new live streaming functionality to help hard-working agents harness the power of innovative technology to continue to deliver excellent customer service. We are grateful to our team for their swift execution and will continue to support our customers as we navigate this uncertain time together,” said Mike McGowan, vice president, sales, Chime.

About Chime Technologies

Chime is an all-in-one Sales Acceleration Platform for the real estate industry headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Its award-winning productivity suite offers a robust set of features that help real estate professionals and teams of all sizes run and grow their business. Chime Technologies operates as a US subsidiary of Renren, Inc. (RENN). For more information, contact info@chime.me or 888-682-4463, or visit www.chime.me/.

