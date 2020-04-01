One Medical Introduces New Virtual Care Solutions and COVID-19 Testing Services Nationwide

Nearly a Quarter of a Million Members Sought Care Digitally in the Weeks that Followed Initial U.S. Community Outbreaks

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Medical (Nasdaq: ONEM) announced today the expansion of its virtual care offerings with Remote Visits, scheduled video appointments with a primary care provider, and Mindset by One Medical, a virtual therapy and coaching program to support behavioral health. As the need for access to digital health along with in-person testing grows in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, One Medical’s modernized, membership-based primary care platform, which combines 24/7 seamless digital health and inviting in-office care, is demonstrating high impact and scalability. One Medical’s model allows the company to triage patients remotely, test for COVID-19 physically, and follow-up on care plans and test results digitally.



Nearly a quarter of a million members sought care digitally in the weeks that followed initial community spread cases of the virus in the United States. With the rise of COVID-19, One Medical quickly mobilized to support member access to digital COVID-19 screening and virtual video chats, develop algorithmically-driven provider follow-up, and begin COVID-19 specimen collection at specified One Medical offices and outdoor locations in cities across the nation.

As public officials promote social distancing and sheltering-in-place practices to slow the spread of COVID-19, One Medical’s new services further extend the value One Medical can deliver to its members and employer clients. New services include:

Remote Visits : Members can now schedule video appointments with their primary care providers — supporting continuity of care without having to leave home. Just like regular office visits, Remote Visits can be used to support complex or chronic conditions such as diabetes and heart disease, to investigate and diagnose new symptoms, and to address ongoing issues in behavioral health, reproductive health, preventive medicine and more. Remote Visits are easily scheduled through the One Medical web or mobile app, and are billed as regular in-office visits.

: Members can now schedule video appointments with their primary care providers — supporting continuity of care without having to leave home. Just like regular office visits, Remote Visits can be used to support complex or chronic conditions such as diabetes and heart disease, to investigate and diagnose new symptoms, and to address ongoing issues in behavioral health, reproductive health, preventive medicine and more. Remote Visits are easily scheduled through the One Medical web or mobile app, and are billed as regular in-office visits. Mindset by One Medical : A suite of services and programs designed to help address behavioral health needs that employers have been struggling to meet. This virtual-first program combines coaching, group sessions, and therapy--all within the exceptional One Medical primary-care-driven experience.

: A suite of services and programs designed to help address behavioral health needs that employers have been struggling to meet. This virtual-first program combines coaching, group sessions, and therapy--all within the exceptional One Medical primary-care-driven experience. Designated Respiratory Care Clinics : For members with timely health needs that require in-office care, One Medical has designated offices in each city as respiratory care facilities, further separating patients who are symptomatic of upper respiratory infections (URI) from those who are seeking care for non-URI concerns. Along with other office-based and virtual care offerings, these designated respiratory care clinics prevent unnecessary trips to emergency rooms and hospitals, supporting the broader healthcare ecosystem.

: For members with timely health needs that require in-office care, One Medical has designated offices in each city as respiratory care facilities, further separating patients who are symptomatic of upper respiratory infections (URI) from those who are seeking care for non-URI concerns. Along with other office-based and virtual care offerings, these designated respiratory care clinics prevent unnecessary trips to emergency rooms and hospitals, supporting the broader healthcare ecosystem. COVID-19 Testing Services: Safe and efficient testing services in markets across the country, leveraging the One Medical mobile app for remote COVID-19 screening and assessment, scheduling appropriate members for either in-office or drive-through testing services, and secure communication of testing results and follow-up plans. Specimen collection services at One Medical testing locations are performed by One Medical’s own experienced and caring clinicians.

“During these extraordinary times, our extraordinary people and model are delivering for our members and employer clients premier digital screening and virtual health solutions, as well as compassionate in-person testing and care services,” said One Medical Chair & CEO, Amir Dan Rubin. “We believe One Medical’s combination of seamless digital health along with in-office care and testing services will play an important role in helping employers and teams get back to work,” noted Rubin.

One Medical is also offering essential workers complimentary access to its platform for COVID-19 screening and testing services, when clinically appropriate. One Medical has conducted specimen collection in all of its current physical markets and plans to expand testing services to its newest market, Portland, Oregon, which opened last week.

In an effort to support broader public health initiatives, One Medical reports all COVID-19 positive test results to local departments of public health. In March, One Medical’s positive test results average 14% nationally, with the following percentages by region:

New York: 30.9%

Los Angeles: 21.1%

Washington D.C.: 13.7%

Seattle: 13.0%

Chicago: 10.3%

San Francisco: 7.8%

San Diego: 7.7%

Phoenix: 3.4%

“All of us at One Medical feel especially honored to be serving hundreds of thousands of people in this challenging time,” said Chief Medical Officer, Andrew Diamond. “We’re actively evaluating even more ways to deliver care, both virtually and in-person, through new testing and treatment modalities in accordance with the latest clinical evidence and regulatory approvals. With the advent of rapid COVID-19 viral detection, antibody testing, and eventually new pharmacotherapies and vaccines, One Medical is well-positioned to help us all get back to work, back to normalcy, and most importantly, back to our collective health and wellbeing as a nation.”

About One Medical

One Medical is a membership-based and technology-powered primary care platform with seamless digital health and inviting in-office care, convenient to where people work, shop, live, and click. Our vision is to delight millions of members with better health and better care while reducing costs. Our mission is to transform health care for all through our human-centered, technology-powered model.

Headquartered in San Francisco, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. is the administrative and managerial services company for the affiliated One Medical physician-owned professional corporations that deliver medical services in-office and virtually. 1Life and the One Medical entities do business under the “One Medical” brand.

