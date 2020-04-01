MURPHY USA ANNOUNCES ANNUAL $500,000 COMMITMENT TO BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF AMERICA THROUGH NEW CAUSE CAMPAIGN ‘GREAT FUTURES FUELED HERE’

The company will kick off its first-ever cause campaign on April 1 in all Murphy USA stores; Funds raised will be used to help Boys & Girls Clubs youth have the tools and resources to be successful.

/EIN News/ -- EL DORADO, Ark., April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) is pleased to announce that they have entered into a national cause marketing partnership agreement with the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. Central to this agreement, Murphy USA will launch a multiple-phase cause campaign across their nearly 1,500 locations in 26 states, the first of which will begin April 1.



"Giving back is part of our broader mission and commitment to our team members and customers. We are passionate about providing opportunities for the next generation," said Andrew Clyde, President and CEO of Murphy USA. "That's why we are proud to be a national partner of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, supporting clubs in the areas where we operate through our ‘Great Futures Fueled Here’ campaign. Our partnership will help ensure that Boys & Girls Clubs of America have the funds necessary to provide youth in the communities we serve the essential tools for cultivating a successful future."

Every year, more than 4.7 million young people are served by the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, a youth advocacy organization working to ensure that all adolescents have the same opportunities to succeed in life. After-school programs at Boys & Girls Clubs of America support the learning kids and teens do during the school day. They ensure all youth have the resources they need to achieve a great future – including a safe, supportive environment and caring adult mentors.

"In these difficult times, it's critical that kids and teens get the resources they need to continue their education and navigate through the new challenges they may be facing," said Jim Clark, President, and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "We are so thankful to have Murphy USA as a new partner. Their support will help us continue to provide high-quality programming to our youth, especially those who need us most."

The cause campaign will run in phases, with Phase 1 running from April 1 – May 5 and Phase 2 beginning August 5. During the campaign, customers can choose to make a monetary contribution of $1, $2 or $5, or round-up their purchases to the nearest dollar amount at checkout. The funds raised during this campaign will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs in the same communities served by Murphy USA locations.

To donate or learn more about the "Great Futures Fueled Here" campaign, visit www.murphydonates.online . To learn more about what Boys & Girls Clubs of America is doing to help youth and families during this time, visit www.bgca.org .

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) is a leading retailer of gasoline and convenience merchandise with nearly 1,500 stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast and Midwest United States. The company and its team of nearly 10,000 employees serve an estimated 1.7 million customers each day through its network of retail gasoline stations in 26 states. The majority of Murphy USA's sites are located in close proximity to Walmart stores. For more information, please visit www.murphyusa.com .

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 150 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America ( BGCA.org ) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, more than 4,700 Clubs serve over 4.7 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs daily during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. To learn more, find the Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook or Twitter .

Media Contact:

Don Miller – Community Relations Ambassador

Don.Miller@murphyusa.com

Office 870-881-6617

Ashely Keyes - Director of Public Relations

akeyes@bgca.corg

Office 404-487-5466



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.