Top Agents and Teams Join eXp Realty During First Quarter of 2020

Industry Leaders Attracted to Cloud-based Brokerage

/EIN News/ -- BELLINGHAM, Wash., April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, the fastest-growing, global residential real estate company, today announced some of the new agents and teams who joined the brokerage during the first quarter of 2020.



“We’re proud to welcome top-producing agents to our brokerage,” said eXp Realty President of Growth Dave Conord. “Industry leaders are attracted to our technology, tools and training, which allow them to achieve increased profitability, reduced risk and greater levels of professional development. At eXp Realty, we are committed to our agents’ success, and we’re thrilled to welcome more incredible agents to our rapidly growing brokerage.”

Following are some of the new agents and teams who joined eXp Realty during the first quarter.

Bic DeCaro and Bic DeCaro & Associates, Virginia

Bic DeCaro & Associates ranks in the top 1 percent of agents in northern Virginia with more than a quarter-billion dollars in sales. Driven by a passion to serve consumers and community at the highest level, their goal is to make the home buying and selling process an easy and enjoyable experience for all parties involved. DeCaro has served on several boards, including Zillow’s Agent Advisory Board since 2012 and was recently featured on the cover of NOVA Real Producers magazine.

Devin Doherty, California

Devin Doherty co-founded one of the top real estate sales networks in the country, the Five Doors Networks, which was honored by REAL Trends in 2019 as the sixth-highest producing real estate team in the country with 1,856 closings and $476 million in sales volume. Doherty oversaw his top-producing team, Doherty Real Estate Group, out of Orange County, California. Prior to entering real estate in 1991, he was a systems engineer with IBM and also worked at Apple alongside co-founder Steve Wozniak. Doherty has consulted for Fortune 500 companies and is considered an industry thought leader.

Stephen FitzMaurice, Oregon

Stephen FitzMaurice has been recognized as a top-producing agent since starting his career in real estate in 2003. In 2019, the Stephen FitzMaurice Team closed more than 300 transactions and $127 million in real estate sales in Oregon and Washington. The team is often ranked No. 1 for residential home sales in Portland, Oregon.

Tarek El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa & Associates Group, California

Tarek El Moussa is the co-star of the hit HGTV show “Flip or Flop,” currently in its eighth season with more than 21.9 million viewers and ranked the No. 1 cable show in its time slot. El Moussa’s newest project is his hit solo show "Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa” on HGTV, where he mentors first-time flippers, helping them avoid costly mistakes as they navigate renovating a property and getting it on the market. In addition to successfully flipping more than 500 properties over the years, El Moussa is a successful entrepreneur, real estate expert and investor with a portfolio of more than 100 properties and a production company.

Mark Pattison and Porchlight Realty, California

Mark Pattison has been licensed since 2015 in San Diego. With more than 500 sales and 524 five-star reviews on Zillow, Pattison is on track to close more than $80 million in real estate with an estimated 300 transactions in 2020. Additionally, he has been recognized as one of the Top 1% of Realtors® by the San Diego Association of Realtors every year since 2015.

Kenny Truong and Team Fast, California

Kenny Truong and Team Fast lead the top 1 percent of agents in the number of homes sold in the San Francisco East Bay with more than 400 closed transactions in 2019. Truong won Inman News’ Most Innovative Agent/Broker of the Year Award in 2015 and continues to be a leader in the industry in social media and creative marketing. He consistently ranks in REAL Trends’ America’s Best list for sales volume.

About eXp Realty

eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also owns VirBELA.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage, is the fastest-growing, global residential real estate company with more than 28,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA is an immersive technology platform for business, events and education. Its modern, cloud-based environment provides a virtual experience for workers, attendees, students and more to communicate, collaborate, meet and socialize. For more information, visit the company’s website at virbela.com.

Connect with eXp World Holdings and its companies: https://expworldholdings.com/social.

Media Relations Contact:

Cynthia Nowak

Vice President, Marketing and Communications, eXp Realty

360.419.5285 ext. 116

cynthia.nowak@exprealty.net

Investor Relations Contact:

Raymond “RJ” Jones

Executive Vice President, Finance and Growth, eXp World Holdings

360.761.4393

investors@expworldholdings.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.