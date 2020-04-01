Coronavirus - Kenya: Cabinet Secretary for Health, Mutahi Kagwe confirms the disease is spreading widely

Coronavirus update by Cabinet Secretary for Health, Mutahi Kagwe confirms the disease is spreading widely in our society. Today our 1st patient has tested negative. We have 22 new cases of coronavirus, 21 of them from quarantine centres.



