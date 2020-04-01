Dr. Robert E. Windsor of Georgia RegenRX to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CUMMINGS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chronic pain is pain lasting over six months that's functionally interfering with your quality of life that cannot be controlled by over-the-counter medications.

For years the only way to address chronic pain has been through pain management. The term pain management implies that we’re not trying to improve situation, only make it bearable. Regenerative Medicine is the next level.

With over three decades in practice as a pain and regenerative medicine specialist, Dr. Robert Windsor, MD, has helped countless patients recover from pain, improve their functionality, and improve their quality of life.

Throughout his career, Dr. Windsor has studied, taught, and worked extensively in the fields of interventional pain medicine, interventional orthopedics, regenerative medicine (like stem cell therapy), integrative medicine and pain management for arthritis, chronic spinal pain, and sports medicine to name only few.

Dr. Windsor has seen some brilliant results with otherwise chronic cases without the need for surgery, opiates or cortisone.

According to Dr. Windsor, a patient’s inflammatory status influences the body's capacity to heal. It also influences the body’s manifestation of disease such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, hypercholesterolemia, and cancer. Regenerative medicine reduces not only reduces inflammation but speeds the healing process through directing growth factors and other natural chemicals directly to the site of injury.

“Regenerative medicine is about creating the ideal environment for healing. The body naturally heals. It wants to heal. it wants to reach balance. So it's about using the body's inherent healing powers and supercharging them.”

Highly published in the pain and sports medicine literature, Dr. Windsor has been board-certified in physical medicine, electrodiagnostic medicine, pain medicine, pain management, anti-aging medicine, regenerative medicine, and soon, aesthetic medicine.

