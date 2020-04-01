Essential Oils Market size to grow with a robust CAGR of 8.62% through 2026

Essential oils Market

2020 Essential Oils Market Size, Share and Trend Analysis Report to 2026- Growth Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

The changing trend toward preventive healthcare and cosmetics, combined with an improved consumer standard of living, are the major driving factors for the Essential oils Market growth.

Increasing consumer inclination toward natural and organic goods also contributes to greater use of essential oils particularly in cosmetics to boost the market demand.

Increasing cases of depression and anxiety disorders among customers are also seen as adding to the growing demand by the aromatherapy industry for essential oils and impacting the market value.

Fast growth in end- industries such as food & beverage, personal care & cosmetics, and aromatherapy has turned into an increase in product demand for essential oils market.

The Strengthening of R&D activities along with innovative techniques to fuel the market demand in emerging economies over the forecast period 2020-2026.

However, It is likely that distribution networks for the selling of essential oils to become complex as some sellers concentrate solely on online sales to expand their geographical scope.

Asia Pacific and Europe to Hold the major market share for essential oils

The Asia-Pacific to emerge with a significant growth through 2026 owing to the key drivers such as increase in the availability and affordability of these essential oils owing to households 'dual income, increase in awareness of functionalities, health benefits, and applications of essential oils.

With huge population presence along with numerous emerging markets essential oils to attract the attention of key players to expand and develop the operational and distribution facilities in the Asia Pacific region.

Developing countries such as China and India to experience economic growth leading to increase in urban class population and thus boosting the sales of essential oils in these countries.

In addition with high rates of industrialisation and urbanisation in countries like India, China, Mexico, and Brazil to impact the region's end-use industries, leading to increased demand for aromatics and flavors.

Further, growing demand from the flavors & fragrance industry for essential oils to raise consumer demand over the estimated time period.

Moreover, presence of organisation in developed economies to propel the market growth globally, particularly in North America Europe. For example, Young Living Essential Oils expanded its essential oil portfolio with several products to meet out varying consumer needs.

As well, European Federation of Essential Oils (EFEO) is liable to promote and safeguard interests of stakeholders across the market value chain.

In addition, easy availability of feed stock and the participation of numerous players in the industry are the key factors driving market growth in Europe. Early developing economies are contributing to the growth of key end-use industries along with a higher standard of living.

Key players

High competition and presence of many small and large corporations with poor product differentiation acquisitions, launches, and acquisitions are key approaches that the major players have embraced to ensure business development.

For instance, in 2020, IFF and Neptune partnership goes marketable with new essential oils product collection.

Further, in 2020, Air Wick launched smart essential oil diffuser with iPhone control and waterless design. As well, Kudos Ayurveda Launched Dr. Dengue Herbal Mosquito Repellent in 2020.

In addition, in 2020, Erwachen launched a Black Bee Honey and Alpine Rose Magical Facial Oil Serum that includes a variety of naturally anti-aging essential oils.

Additionally, in 2018, Fiama launched new range of essential oils to expand its product portfolio and to reach the consumer demand.

Key players leading the market include Cargill, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., dôTERRA International LLC., Young Living Essential Oils, and Givaudan SA among others.

