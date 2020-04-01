Secretary DeVos Announces New Federal Deadline Flexibility for Career and Technical Education Leaders, Allowing Them to Focus on Serving Students During the COVID-19 Outbreak

WASHINGTON – U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced today new flexibilities for career and technical education (CTE) leaders who are required to submit their local CTE plan for FY 2020-2023 under the Strengthening Career and Technical Education Act for the 21st Century Act (Perkins V) by April 15, 2020.

Following up on feedback she received from town hall meetings between the Department and state CTE directors, the Secretary has decided to use transition authority to provide an extension for states that need additional time to submit their Perkins V state plans, allow states and local Perkins recipients to receive their first installment of Perkins V funds on time—even if they need an extension, and allow states to provide funding recipients additional time to complete their applications.

“The 12 million students in career and technical education programs today are tomorrow’s first responders, nurses, and medical assistants—those who are right now on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus,” said Secretary DeVos. “They are also those who will help rebuild and grow our economy. This Administration’s commitment to CTE programs is unwavering, and the flexibilities provided today will help to ensure their critical work continues.”

Information on the new flexibilities was provided to local leaders through a new Q&A document which can be found here.

Perkins V plans allow state and local education agencies and institutions of higher education to receive federal support for CTE programs that develop more fully the academic, technical, and employability skills of secondary and postsecondary students. These programs are designed to expand opportunities for every student to explore, choose, and follow career pathways to earn credentials of value.

