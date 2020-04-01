Amino Acids Market to rise at a rate of 4.12% CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026

Global Amino Acids Market

2020 Amino acids Market Size, Share and Trend Analysis Report to 2026- Growth Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

Increasing meat consumption coupled with high livestock production, such as swine, broiler and cattle, to increase the demand for additive feed for animals, thus driving the Amino acid market growth.

Growth in meat consumption as per a universal source of protein to positively impacts the market expansion over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Further, fermentation is the most commonly used process and accounts for a large share of amino acid production. Depending on the composition, raw material, production processes for different amino acids can differ from one to the next.

In addition, steady advances in the field of biotechnology have played an important role in the synthesis of proteingenic amino acids that are integrated into proteins during translation.

Rising customer understanding health benefits has increased demand for healthy foods which leads the food and drink manufacturers to launch products that are fortified with essential nutrients, such as amino acids.

Furthermore, bodybuilders and athletes increasingly favor protein-rich foods to improve their performance and promote muscle growth.

Usage of amino acid to reinforce the food products is a new market trend in food sector and it includes preventive measure to avoid diseases like cardiovascular disease, gastrointestinal disorders, nervous system dysfunction, eye diseases, and others.

Regional aspects of amino acids market share

Asia Pacific to hold the major market share and to observe the rising demand for protein supplements in amino acids market for human consumption during the forecast period 2020-2026.

Animal feed industry is one of the major users of Amino acids in Asian Pacific region. Amino acids are used as additives to help in animal development in the countries such as China and India.

Further, amino acid supplements to animal feed decreases releases of animal waste, amino acids to help lower crude protein consumption thus significantly reduce feed costs, increase farm production, profitability and farm productivity.

Moreover, countries like Brazil, Australia to produce a significant share of amino acid revenue owing to their beef exports.

Whereas, Europe to be the next region to grow at a significant market demand owing to increasing demand from food & dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals.

For example, according to EPJ D new study amino acids forms the 'building blocks' of proteins in living cells, fragment to form ions under the impact of high-energy radiation.

Market participant’s novel findings, new launches to create growth opportunities

Product development, new studies and investments in R&D activities by key players to boost the amino acids market growth. For instance, in 2020, The University of Saskatchewan and the Prairie Swine Centre partnership with Swine Innovation Porc to evaluate the inclusion of elevated levels of amino acids.

Further, Scientists reported their observations of this amino acid uptake pathway in bacteria for the first time in a new study published in 2020 in Nature Communications.

In addition, in 2020, Sales force’s ProGen trained on 280 million amino acid sequences to learn to generate proteins. Also, a Team at MIT used peptide synthesis technology to rapidly generate a 23-amino acid peptide with the same sequence as the alpha helix of the ACE2 receptor.

As well, 2020 - The Marquie Group launched its New Amino Acid-Based Products to its health and beauty platform.

Furthermore, in 2019, Researchers developed a faster, easier and cheaper method for making new amino acid chains used in drug development and industry.

Additionally in 2019, Le-Vel Launches New Amino Acid to help the body build lean muscle, burn fat, increase stamina, and lose inches in combination with a healthy diet and exercise.

Key players in the amino acids market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Amino GMbH, Daesang Corporation, Fufeng group company Ltd., Sunitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Ajinomoto Co., Cargill Inc., ADM, Royal DSM, Prinova U.S. LLC, and Evonik Industries AG among others.

