Inmar Intelligence and Ibotta, Inc. Join Forces to Drive Better ROI for CPGs and Retailters

/EIN News/ -- Winston-Salem, NC, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence announced today that it has reached an agreement with Ibotta, the leading mobile rewards and payments platform, to collaborate and accelerate the growth of world-class cash back offers and new functionality to retailers nationwide.

This agreement will combine Inmar Intelligence’s market-leading digital promotion platform with Ibotta’s performance-based promotional content. As such, Ibotta is the first content technology Platform Accelerator™ in Inmar Intelligence’s Innovator Ecosystem™.



Through this joint agreement, Ibotta extends cash back offers capabilities to Inmar Intelligence’s vast retailer network and platform, and Inmar Intelligence becomes the exclusive provider for social influence services in Ibotta campaigns, tapping into a proven portfolio of influencer products and vetted community of influencers. Inmar Intelligence will continue to directly manage cash back content for regulated products including those in the adult beverage category. The companies will continue to invest in new technology to alleviate offers running concurrently, a recurring pain point for our CPG partners and retailers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ibotta as the newest content technology Platform Accelerator in our Innovator Ecosystem, which brings leading-edge technologies together in an integrated digital platform to drive value for businesses,” said David Mounts, CEO and Chairman of Inmar Intelligence. “Ibotta shares our strong emphasis on innovation and equally embraces opportunities to help clients transform through technology. In working with Ibotta, we are excited to provide our retail clients with the ability to dramatically expand the availability of cash back offers to shoppers and the savings they deliver. At the same time, we look forward to enabling our CPG partners to expand their promotional reach by engaging with shoppers through Ibotta’s cash back offers and loyalty program."

This agreement gives Ibotta clients access to Inmar’s industry leading influencer marketing. Inmar was the first to guarantee verified views of content and engagements upfront alleviating the guesswork of influencer marketing all while ensuring safety at each step with the industry's most thorough influencer vetting, customized guidelines and guardrails, and third-party verified metrics.

“In forging this unique partnership, we’re excited to extend the value of performance-based cash back promotions into the loyalty programs of the nation’s largest retailers,” said Bryan Leach, founder and CEO, Ibotta. “Inmar Intelligence’s reputation as an innovator in consumer promotions and their standing as a leading digital promotion platform provider will allow us to deliver even more value and innovation to our CPG partners. We’re honored to be the newest Platform Accelerator in the Innovator Ecosystem, and we look forward to building this integrated digital platform alongside Inmar Intelligence and our fast-growing roster of partners throughout 2020.”

Inmar Intelligence’s Innovator Ecosystem provides acceleration and innovation for clients by integrating best-in-class technology, analytics and media companies from around the world with Inmar Intelligence’s existing comprehensive and deep technology solutions set.

“In 2020, we look forward to welcoming additional partners to our Innovator Ecosystem and expanding the technologies included in the Platform Accelerators,” said Mounts. “Our Innovator Ecosystem is providing clients with a superior return on investment, increased transparency regarding shopper behavior and campaign performance, and a significantly improved shopper experience. We are excited to continue to build on that momentum by welcoming additional companies that can bring innovative technologies and complementary capabilities to the program.”



INMAR INTELLIGENCE

Commerce Accelerated.™

Inmar Intelligence helps leading Fortune 500 companies and emerging brands stay relevant and propel growth while providing their consumers with personalized and precision-driven tools to save money, improve health and safety, and more conveniently go about their lives. Inmar’s holistic portfolio of media products enables advertisers to access a variety of intelligent tools, including its influencer media platform, conversational commerce (chat-based media), audience extension and on-site digital media for retail. As a trusted intermediary for over 35 years, Inmar has served retailers, manufacturers, healthcare providers, government and employers as their trusted intermediary and helped them redefine innovation.

For more information about Inmar Intelligence, please follow Inmar on Twitter, Linkedin or Facebook, or call (866) 440-6917. Inmar has unmatched access to billions of consumer and business transactions in real-time.





About Ibotta, Inc.

Headquartered in Denver, CO, Ibotta ("I bought a...") is a free mobile shopping and payments app that has delivered nearly $700 million in cumulative cash rewards to its users for making purchases in-store, on mobile apps, or via websites. Launched in 2012, Ibotta has more than 35 million downloads and has become one of the most frequently used shopping apps in the United States. The Ibotta platform provides cash back on purchases at more than 1,500 leading brands and hundreds of retailer partners. In 2019, Ibotta launched its payments solution, Pay with Ibotta™, enabling shoppers to pay for their entire purchase through the Ibotta app and instantly earn cash back. Ibotta was named to the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., after debuting on the list in 2018. The company recently became the first mobile consumer technology company in Colorado to achieve $1B in valuation.

Holly Pavlika Inmar Intelligence (336) 770-3596 holly.pavlika@inmar.com



