LexaGene Appoints Dr. Eleanor Kolossovski to Director of Product Marketing

/EIN News/ -- BEVERLY, Mass., April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc. , ( OTCQB: LXXGF ; TSX-V: LXG ) (the “Company”), a biotechnology company that develops genetic analyzers for rapid pathogen detection and other molecular markers, today announced the appointment of Dr. Eleanor Kolossovski to the role of Director of Product Marketing.



Dr. Kolossovski will help lead the development and execution of LexaGene’s go-to-market strategy for the LX Analyzer, as well as build brand awareness and thought leadership to propel significant growth opportunities in clinical diagnostics, veterinary diagnostics, food safety testing, and other applied market segments. This is the second key hire LexaGene has recently announced , as the Company gears up for commercial manufacturing and launch.

Dr. Jack Regan, CEO and Founder of LexaGene, states, “LexaGene is at an exciting phase of our growth trajectory. Our recent strategic hires and the talent we’ve attracted are a testament to our unwavering commitment to building a world-class, market-disrupting company. I’m delighted to have Eleanor join the leadership team to help us successfully launch our automated, on-site genetic analyzer to help with the ever-desperate need for rapid gold standard diagnostics.”

Dr. Kolossovski is a seasoned product strategist and marketer with a decade of experience in diagnostics and life sciences. Over the years, she has held multiple sales and marketing positions of increasing responsibility with companies in the clinical diagnostics space such as BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Roche, and Qiagen. She has a successful track record of leading new product development from concept to launch, creating and implementing effective marketing plans, and delivering sustainable revenue and profitability growth across the instruments, reagents, and services continuum. Most recently, she was Senior Global Product Manager at Qiagen, where she led the worldwide launch of kits for genetic analysis and a portable qPCR cycler with a particular focus on the public health and applied testing market segments. A molecular biologist by training, Dr. Kolossovski received her PhD from the Australian National University and completed an Executive MBA from the Australian Graduate School of Management.

Daryl Rebeck, LexaGene’s President and Co-founder, comments, “The strong expertise of the leadership team with proven track records of bringing innovative technologies to market will guide the Company through this last phase prior to commercial launch. We are building what the market needs. Multiplexed diagnostics like LexaGene’s analyzer, where healthcare providers can test for multiple pathogens and get answers on what is causing symptoms, are particularly useful for COVID-19 testing. On the other hand, singleplex rapid tests that are only looking for one virus can frustrate healthcare providers who may question whether the test returned a false negative result or if the patient is sick with something they hadn’t tested for such as the flu.”

LexaGene management discusses the current news in this interview here .

About LexaGene Holdings Inc.

LexaGene is a biotechnology company that develops genetic analyzers for pathogen detection and other molecular markers for on-site rapid testing in veterinary diagnostics, food safety and for use in open-access markets such as clinical research, agricultural testing and biodefense. End-users simply need to collect a sample, load it onto the instrument with a sample preparation cartridge, enter sample ID and press ‘go’. The LX Analyzer delivers excellent sensitivity, specificity, and breadth of detection and can return results in about 1 hour. The unique open-access feature is designed for custom testing so that end-users can load their own real-time PCR assays onto the instrument to target any genetic target of interest.

