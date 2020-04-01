US Payments Forum Primer on EMV 3-D Secure Gives Merchants and Issuers a Better Understanding of Features and Benefits

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMV 3-D Secure (3DS) has been a prominent topic in the card-not-present (CNP) payments space as a solution for authenticating consumers during transactions. With EMV 3DS implementations now underway, the U.S. Payments Forum released a white paper to provide a primer on the EMV 3DS protocol, its features and the data and transaction process.



Download the white paper, “EMV® 3-D Secure,” at https://www.uspaymentsforum.org/emv-3-d-secure/.

“EMV 3-D Secure provides a risk-based model for customer authentication with a significantly improved customer experience compared to previous 3DS versions. It also extends capabilities to mobile transactions in addition to web,” said Randy Vanderhoof, director of the U.S. Payments Forum. “This white paper will give merchants and issuers a better understanding of what EMV 3DS is and how it can help reduce fraud in the payments ecosystem.”

This resource:

Provides a timeline on the development of the 3DS protocol and differentiates between previous and current versions of the protocol

Explains the benefits of EMV 3DS

Defines terminology commonly associated with EMV 3DS

Discusses the latest improvements and attributes of the 3DS protocol, including enhancing the customer experience, providing universal device support, allowing greater data sharing and supporting added elements to meet regulations for strong customer authentication

Outlines the transaction flow with EMV 3DS

Additional Resources

The white paper was developed by the Forum’s CNP Fraud Working Committee, which focuses on best practices to mitigate CNP and other fraud. Additional information about EMV 3DS is available in the U.S. Payments Forum webinar recording on EMV 3DS data elements, available at https://www.uspaymentsforum.org/emv-3-d-secure-data-elements-webinar/.

Additional resources on new and emerging technologies are available through the U.S. Payments Forum at www.uspaymentsforum.org, www.emvconnection.com and @USPaymentsForum.

About the U.S. Payments Forum

The U.S. Payments Forum is a cross-industry body focused on supporting the introduction and implementation of new and emerging technologies that protect the security of, and enhance opportunities for payment transactions within the U.S. The Forum is the only non-profit organization whose membership includes the whole payments ecosystem, ensuring that all stakeholders have the opportunity to coordinate, cooperate on, and have a voice in the future of the U.S. payments industry.

Contact:

Adrian Loth

Montner Tech PR

203-226-9290

aloth@montner.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.