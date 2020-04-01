Citizant Civilian Programs Named Fourth Organization Worldwide Successfully Appraised at CMMI V2.0

Triennial appraisal proves commitment to continuous organizational improvement for successful delivery

/EIN News/ -- CHANTILLY, Va,, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citizant, a leading provider of IT and business transformation solutions to the U.S. government, is the fourth organization worldwide to successfully complete a multi-model CMMI® V2.0 Benchmark appraisal for both CMMI Development (CMMI-DEV) and CMMI Services (CMMI-SVC) at Maturity Level (ML) 3. The appraisal was performed by David Quinn at MOSAIC Technologies Group, Inc., for Citizant’s Civilian Programs.

“CMMI provides a strong foundation upon which our teams consistently operate and deliver to our customers,” said Pamela Schoppert, Vice President of Human Experience and Quality Programs. “For Citizant, continuous process improvement and organizational maturity are in our DNA – it is the fabric of how we do business. The CMMI V2.0 transition was strategic for us, as it aligns our corporate direction with our passion for our people, processes, and performance,” Schoppert said.

An appraisal at ML 3 demonstrates that Citizant is performing at a “defined” level, meaning that the organization’s set of standard processes are established and continually improved over time. Moreover, processes throughout Citizant are well characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods. Most importantly, this appraisal solidifies Citizant’s transition to the newest version of the standard, which emphasizes alignment of business objectives, opportunity for functional equivalents, and improved Agile integration guidance essential for modernized IT organizations.

Since 2017, Citizant has been a CMMI Institute Partner and is strategically positioned to provide CMMI Institute appraisal and training services to partners and customers to help them achieve high-performance operations. Citizant is recognized for its thought leadership in the area of process improvement and will share strategies and best practices for CMMI V2.0 adoption at upcoming process conferences, including IdeaFest 2020, a virtual e-conference featuring presentations and talks from some of the best innovators in Agile, process and performance excellence, continuous improvement, and Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC).

Citizant has an established value-driven delivery management system, with certifications in ISO 9001:2015 for talent acquisition, ISO 20000-1:2018 for service management, and ISO 27001:2013 for information security. Citizant remains committed to safeguarding government data and information systems and is at the forefront of adoption of the new CMMC which will be rolled-out incrementally starting this year through 2025 for all DoD contracts. Collectively, Citizant’s recent CMMI V2.0 appraisal, integrated with other business-essential standards and certifications, demonstrates Citizant’s corporate dedication to effective standards and processes that yield higher levels of customer satisfaction, information security, and delivery excellence for our customers.

About Citizant

Citizant designs and delivers smarter, leaner business and IT transformation solutions to the U.S. government, with a focus on the Departments of Treasury, Homeland Security, Justice, and Transportation. The company employs leading experts in Agile application development, DevOps automation, IT modernization, identity management, enterprise data management, and program management optimization. Citizant’s Civilian Programs organization has been independently appraised at the CMMI® Institute’s CMMI-DEV Maturity Level 3 and CMMI-SVC Maturity Level 3 and is certified against ISO 27001:2013 for information security, ISO 9001:2015 for talent acquisition, and ISO 20000-1:2018 for service management. Citizant is headquartered in Chantilly, Va., with employees supporting customers throughout the Metro DC area and in more than 30 states. More information about the company is available at www.citizant.com. Follow us on Twitter at @Citizant or connect on LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/citizant).

