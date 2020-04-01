Apache Corporation Doubles Estimate of Annual Cost Savings From Recent Organizational Redesign

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apache Corporation (NYSE, Nasdaq: APA) today provided an update regarding the cost savings associated with its previously announced organizational redesign. Apache now expects to deliver an annualized G&A and LOE cost reduction in excess of $300 million, up from an original target of $150 million. Approximately $225 million of the identified savings, which includes the impact of severance and reorganization costs, will be achieved in 2020.

“We have made substantial progress on our organizational redesign initiative, which began in the fall of 2019. This is enabling more flexible resource allocation and increased collaboration while delivering cost savings that are critical in the current environment,” said John J. Christmann, Apache’s chief executive officer and president. “Together with our talented team members and diverse asset portfolio, our new organizational structure is already enabling Apache to be more agile and respond quickly to changing commodity price environments.”

Apache announced an organizational redesign effort in October of 2019 to streamline the business and improve operational efficiencies. The new organization goes into effect today, April 1, 2020.

Apache Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. Apache posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and all press releases on its website, www.apachecorp.com.

See "Risk Factors" in our 2019 Form 10-K and in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for a discussion of risk factors that affect our business.

