GBT Notice of Publication of Patent Cooperation Treaty for 3D Chip and Memory Application

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH ) (“GBT”, or the “Company”), a company specializing in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies, including wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions, announced that it has received a Notice of Publication under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (“PCT”) as of March 26, 2020 as International Patent Application Publication No. WO/2020/060788.



This Notice of Publication comes after GBT received an innovative opinion for its 3D microchip patent where PCT, the patent authority which manages the international research report, stated that the claims are novel and non-obvious.

The invention presents new die structure and orientation specially designed for the deep nanometer range. The technology enables the manufacturing of more devices on silicon in order to achieve denser circuits/features on the die and enables new IC (Integrated Circuit) architecture for larger designs within smaller areas while lowering the overall IC's power consumption.

Danny Rittman, the GBT’s CTO, said: “Moving toward a patent grant, the invention covers FinFet technology (Fin Field-effect transistor) and conventional CMOS technologies (Complementary Metal–Oxide–Semiconductor - a technology for making low power integrated circuits). With this new structural method, we aim to create new capabilities for IC designers, enabling vast amount of circuits on one chip. Simply put, we believe this platform could be used to create a new dimension for the IC (integrated circuits) arena. Moreover, it may lead to further GBT development with regard to potential medical platform and other products to be developed using our current joint venture with Tokenize-IT S.A.”.

About GBT Technologies Inc.

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) ( http://gopherprotocol.com/ ) is a development-stage company which considers itself a native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled mobile technology platforms. GBT has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that, when commercialized, will include smart microchips, mobile and security applications and protocols, and supporting cloud software. GBT’s system envisions the creation of a global mesh network. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT envisions this system as a low-cost, secure, private mesh network between any enabled devices, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

About GBT Technologies, S.A.

GBT Technologies, S.A., a private Costa Rican corporation (GBT - http://gbttechnologies.com/ ) is a development-stage company in the business of the strategic management of BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) digital communications processing for enterprises and startups; distributed ledger technology development, AI development and fintech software development and applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov ). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:

Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO

GBT Technologies Inc.

Media: press@gopherprotocol.com



