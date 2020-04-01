Blood Bags Market to Register Robust Growth until 2025 | TechSci Research

Blood Bags Market

Increasing cases of road accidents and rising number of blood banks to drive global blood bags market

According to TechSci Research report, “Global Blood Bags Market By Product (Single Blood Bag, Double Blood Bag, Triple Blood Bag, Quadruple Blood Bag, Penta Blood Bag), By Type (Collection Bag, Transfer Bag), By Volume (100ml, 150ml, 250ml,300ml,350ml,400ml,450ml,500ml), By Material (PVC, PET, Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Center, Blood Banks, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025”, the global market for blood bags is expected to witness significant rate of growth during the coming years as the demand for blood components and blood sterilization is increasing. The world is witnessing rise in trauma and accident cases where victims require blood transfusion. Additionally, increasing prevalence of chronic infections such as AIDS, cancer and other viral infections is creating a demand for blood donation. Hence, there is a surging demand for blood bags, which are used for the storage, collection, transfusion, and transportation of blood along with the blood components such as RBC, WBC, and blood platelets. With the increasing number of hospitals, blood banks and other health centers, the demand for blood bags is also increasing across the globe. Moreover, blood bags manufacturers are also witnessing demand for the sterilization of the blood and its components. Apart from this, the presence of standard healthcare organizations, government initiatives in assisting the use of blood bags, and continuously improving sterility features is anticipated to make blood bags business a lucrative market in during the forecast years.

However, the global blood bags market also faces some restraints in its growth. The hazardous waste created by the excessive usage of blood bags and regulations set on reducing the biohazardous waste might hamper the growth of the market.

The global blood bags market is segmented based on product, type, volume, material, end-user and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into single blood bag, double blood bag, triple blood bag, quadruple blood bag and penta blood bag. The single blood bag segment accounted for largest market share and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period as well as it finds extensive use in treatment of pediatric disorders. Also, additional storage benefits offered by single collection bags is expected to create a hike in their demand over the coming years.

Based on end-user, the global blood bags market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical center, blood banks and others. Among them, the hospitals segment is anticipated to witness high growth through 2025 owing to increasing number of surgical procedures that require blood supply in large amounts.

Terumo Corporation, Maco Pharma International GmbH, Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, Grifols S.A., Innvol Medical India Limited, Neomedic Limited, Teleflex Incorporated, Qingdao Sinoland International Trade Co., Ltd, The Metrix Company Ltd., B L Life Sciences Private Limited, Mitra Industries Pvt. Ltd., Suru International Private Ltd., HLL Lifecare Limited, JMS Co.Ltd., Demophorius Healthcare Ltd, Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc., Poly Medicure Ltd., Shanghai Transfusion Technology Co., Ltd., AdvaCare Pharma and Troge Medical GmbH are some of the leading players operating in global blood bags market. The companies are focusing on development of product portfolio to mark their strong presence in the blood bags market globally.

“Scientific enhancements and increase in the requirement for blood transfusion, storage, and transportation is driving the blood bags market across the globe. However, the manufacturers need to continuously look for more innovative and environment friendly products to overcome the barriers in the growth of the market. Almost all nations around the world are focusing on boosting their healthcare sectors and hence, the coming years are going to provide huge growth and profit opportunities for blood bags manufacturing companies, worldwide.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Global Blood Bags Market By Product (Single Blood Bag, Double Blood Bag, Triple Blood Bag, Quadruple Blood Bag, Penta Blood Bag), By Type (Collection Bag, Transfer Bag), By Volume (100ml, 150ml, 250ml,300ml,350ml,400ml,450ml,500ml), By Material (PVC, PET, Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Center, Blood Banks, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025” has evaluated the future growth potential of global blood bags market and provides statistics & information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in global blood bags market.

