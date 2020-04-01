Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Lithium-ion Batteries for Marine Market Professional Survey Report 2019

PUNE, INDIA, INDIA, April 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Lithium-ion Batteries for Marine Market - 2019-2025

Report Description:

A lithium-ion battery or Li-ion battery (abbreviated as LIB) is a type of rechargeable battery in which lithium ions move from the negative electrode to the positive electrode during discharge and back when charging. Li-ion batteries use an intercalated lithium compound as one electrode material, compared to the metallic lithium used in a non-rechargeable lithium battery. The electrolyte, which allows for ionic movement, and the two electrodes are the constituent components of a lithium-ion battery cell.

Get Free Sample Report »

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4452422-global-lithium-ion-batteries-for-marine-market-professional-survey-report-2019

The following manufacturers are covered:

BAK
BYD
LG Chem
Panasonic
Samsung
GS Yuasa
Hitachi
Johnson Controls
Toshiba
A123 Systems
Saft Batteries
Cell-Con
Amperex Technology
Boston-Power
Ecsem Industrial
Electrovaya

View Complete Report »

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4452422-global-lithium-ion-batteries-for-marine-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Table of Content:


1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

Continued …

Download Free Sample Report >>

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4452422-global-lithium-ion-batteries-for-marine-market-professional-survey-report-2019

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT
Wise Guy Reports
841-198-5042
email us here

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
NORAH TRENT
Wise Guy Reports
841-198-5042
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune, 411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Hand Lotions 2020 Global Market Size, Share, Market Growth, Opportunities Segmentation and Forecast to 2026
Global Sedan Differential Market Research Report 2020
Global Automotive Dependent HVAC Market Professional Survey Report 2019
View All Stories From This Author