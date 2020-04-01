Molina Healthcare Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

/EIN News/ -- Long Beach, Calif., April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) today announced details for the release of its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Molina Healthcare will issue its earnings release for the first quarter of 2020 after the market closes on Thursday, April 30, 2020, and will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the earnings release on Friday, May 1, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (877) 883-0383 and enter the confirmation number, 9792454. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Friday, May 8, 2020, by dialing (877) 344-7529 and entering the confirmation number, 10140845.

A live broadcast of Molina Healthcare’s conference call will be available on the Company’s website, molinahealthcare.com. A 30-day online replay will be available approximately an hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, provides managed health care services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare served approximately 3.3 million members as of December 31, 2019. For more information about Molina Healthcare, please visit molinahealthcare.com.

Contact: Julie Trudell Julie.Trudell@molinahealthcare.com 562-912-6720



