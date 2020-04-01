Leawo Offers One-Year Registration Codes of Leawo Video Converter for Computerbild.de visitors

Leawo offers Leawo Video Converter for for Computerbild.de visitors. In fact, everyone can get Leawo Video Converter for free during the activities.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, April 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the leading multimedia solution developer and provider, Leawo has been focusing on providing customers with excellent products and services. Before, Leawo did an entity donation activity of video converter with Computerbild.de, in which Leawo adds 1000 1-year registration codes of Video Converter to their magazine as a gift. Now, Leawo launched Computerbild.de visitors Giveaway & Specials Campaign and everyone can get Video Converter for free. This activity is valid for one year. Leawo Video Converter is a professional and versatile converting program for users to convert video and audio files contained in more than 180 formats from one to another. It could serve as a common video converter, HD video converter, 4K video converter, 2D to 3D converter, audio converter, video to audio converter, audio to video converter, video to image converter, image to video converter. Besides various video and audio formats output, many portable devices are allowed to be directly set as output profile with Leawo Video Converter. Output Devices Supported include iOS devices, Android devices, Microsoft Windows devices and so on.What’s more, Leawo Video Converter allows people to customize video for output includes video codec, resolution, bite rate, frame rate and aspect ratio so that people can modify the parameters according to their own needs and preferences to get a better experience.In addition, Leawo Video Converter enables users to edit video for output. People could trim video length, add watermark, crop video, get special video effect and remove the background noise. Meanwhile, the program could add subtitle and select audio track.Leawo Video Converter also can play the role of a photo slideshow maker that could easily generate photos into photo slideshow and then convert generated photo slideshow to video of 180+ formats for multiple uses.Those who are interested in Leawo Video Converter could get it through the following steps:1. Click on “Get Win Now” or “Get Mac Now” on the promotion page.2. Enter first name, last name and email address and then click on “Get it Now”.3. Receive the registration code via email.4. Activate the product with registration code.It’s worth noting that there are Windows and Mac versions of Leawo Video Converter, and people should get the one that works for them. This activity is valid for one year and provides 1-Year registration codes of Leawo Video Converter.About Leawo SoftwareLeawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Software solutions covering Blu-ray, DVD, Video, Music, Photos, PowerPoint, Audiobook, eBook and so on.Visit https://www.leawo.org for more details.



