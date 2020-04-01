Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier David Makhura extends condolences to family of 79-year old male who lost his life due to Coronavirus COVID-19

The Gauteng Provincial government is deeply saddened by the passing of a 79-year-old male who has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the first death of COVID-19 in Gauteng.

“I wish to convey our heartfelt condolences and express our collective grief to the family and friends of the deceased,” Premier said.

The deceased was admitted in a private hospital in Mogale City, West Rand on Saturday, the 28 of March 2020 and passed on yesterday, the 30th of March 2020.

Currently the Gauteng Province has recorded 633 COVID-19 positive people out of 1353 nationally.

Following the directives of the President of deploying 10 000 field workers to visit villages, towns and cities to screen residents for COVID-19 symptoms, the Gauteng Provincial Council has resolved to implement President directives by screening residents of Gauteng, starting 31 March 2020 with Alexandra township.

Screening of residents will be done in a systematic manner initially focusing in areas with the largest number of contacts and high density areas that has greatest level of vulnerability.

Issued by: Gauteng Provincial Government



