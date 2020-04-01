Kissflow launches COVID-19 Tracker to empower enterprises tackle the pandemic

Two ready-to-use apps, the COVID-19 Self-Assessment app and Remote Work Readiness Survey app are available on the Kissflow Marketplace.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US, April 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kissflow ( www.kissflow.com ), a leader in business process and workflow management software, announced the launch of COVID-19 self-assessment tracker, an app that enables organisations to check their employees periodically for symptoms. It sends employees a list of risk assessment questions (suggested by the CDC) that help determine an individual’s symptoms and identify appropriate medical care.Additionally, Kissflow also announced the launch of a Remote Work Readiness Survey, an app that helps businesses understand the feasibility of allowing employees to work remotely. Adding these apps to the app marketplace, Kissflow is equipping enterprises to battle the pandemic by keeping track of their employee’s health and work conditions. Identifying symptoms early will help enterprises diagnose, treat, and prevent their employees from the worst impact while keeping a primary focus on the overall business continuity.“COVID-19 is pushing everyone to change the way we work. Remote work will soon become the new normal. Even after this crisis is over, remote work will continue to reign. Employees will prefer to work remotely and businesses need to adapt to it,” said Suresh Sambandam, CEO of Kissflow Inc. “At Kissflow, our mission is to empower every organization on the planet by offering them all tools they need to handle every type of work that comes their way. ”Since 2012, Kissflow’s low-code platform has enabled thousands of companies to improve their productivity and streamline their processes. Kissflow Digital Workplace offers businesses an intuitive platform to collaborate, manage their work, and track business outcomes in one place. The platform combines the power of project management, process automation, and team collaboration to streamline business workflows and enterprise productivity.About Kissflow:Kissflow is the digital workplace software for business leaders and their teams to manage all types of work on a single, unified platform. With the power of automated workflow behind us, our 10,000+ customers across 160 countries can create a digital workplace that seamlessly orchestrates work through an intuitive blend of Collaboration, Coordination and Control. Our customers include more than 50 Fortune 500 companies such as Airbus, McDermott, Reckitt Benckiser and Olympus. G2Crowd named Kissflow as a leader in the BPM and Workflow category, with a customer satisfaction score of 4.3 out of 5, the highest in the category.



