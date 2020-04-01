Scotch Whisky Market 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction

Scotch Whisky Market

Scotch Whisky volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Scotch Whisky market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Scotch Whisky market is segmented into

Bottle Blended

Bulk Blended

Single Malt

Bottle Single/Blended Grain

Other

Segment by Application

Retail Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Global Scotch Whisky Market: Regional Analysis

The Scotch Whisky market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Scotch Whisky market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Scotch Whisky Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Scotch Whisky market include:

• Bacardi

• Beam Suntory

• Diageo

• Pernod Ricard

• William Grant & Sons

• Aceo

• Ben Nevis Distillery

• Brown-Forman

• Edrington

• Glenmorangie

• George Ballantine Son

• Gordon & MacPhail

• Harvey's of Edinburgh International

• International Beverage

• Isle of Arran Distillers

