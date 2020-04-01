Coronavirus – Zambia: Zambia COVID-19 Statistics Status Update - 31 March 2020
1 New Confirmed Case Total Confirmed: 36 Total Recoveries: 0Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.