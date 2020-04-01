Nidec Announces the Status of Own Share Repurchase

(Repurchase of own shares, pursuant to the Company’s Articles of Incorporation based on the provisions of Article 459-1-1 of the Company Law of Japan)

/EIN News/ -- KYOTO, Japan, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (the “Company”) today announced the status of the Company’s own share repurchase under its ongoing repurchase plan resolved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on January 23, 2020, pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Company Law of Japan.



Details are as follows:

Details of Share Repurchase

1. Period of own share repurchase: From March 1, 2020 through March 31, 2020

2. Class of shares: Common stock

3. Number of own shares repurchased: 900,000

4. Total repurchase amount: 11,650,220,500 yen

Note: The above repurchase information has been prepared on the basis of trade date.

Reference

A) The following details were resolved by the Company’s Board of Directors on January 23, 2020:

1. Class of shares: Common stock

2. Total number of shares that may be repurchased: Up to 4,000,000 shares

(1.36% of total number of shares issued, excluding treasury stock)

3. Total repurchasable amount: 50 billion yen

4. Period of repurchase: From January 24, 2020 through January 22, 2021

B) Total number and yen amount of own shares repurchased from January 24, 2020 through March 31, 2020, pursuant to the Board of Directors resolution above:

1. Total number of own shares repurchased: 1,415,200

2. Total repurchase amount: 18,428,783,000 yen

C) Each of the shares of the Company’s common stock held by shareholders included or recorded in the final register of shareholders as of the record date of March 31, 2020 (Tuesday) was split into two shares.

(Total number of shares to be repurchased: Up to 8,000,000 shares)

Contact: Teruaki Urago General Manager Investor Relations +81-75-935-6140 ir@nidec.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.