Alkyd Resin Industry Global Production Analysis, Demand By Regions, Segments And Applications 2020-2023

Alkyd Resin Market 2020

Description: -

The global alkyd resin market is estimated to value at USD 2,610 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3,257.7 million by 2023. Growing demand for alkyd resins in architectural coating along with wood furnishing is expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, increasing demand for automotive refinishes are likely to augment the market growth owing to high insurance cost, replacement demand from household swapping their old vehicles, and rising expenditure in vehicle refinish.

The report offers segmentation analysis based on type such as oil-based, modified, water reducible, and others. Furthermore, the oil-based alkyd resin is sub-segmented into short oil, medium oil, and long oil. Among all the alkyd resins types, oil-based dominated the global market in 2016 with a significant market shares of 41.8% at highest CAGR of 3.07%. The long oil is leading the alkyd resin sub-segment owing to high durability, gloss retention, and flexibility. With superior performance of alkyd resins, they are used in numerous application such as building & construction, automotive, industrial, furniture, and others. Building & construction is a fastest growing segment and accounts for a market share of 36.0% by the end of 2016. Increasing expenditure on residential as well as non-residential activities across the globe is slated to drive the market growth. Nevertheless, shifting preference towards water-borne resin technology due to less VOC content are likely to provide a lucrative opportunity to market players.

Major Key Players Listed Are:

Some of the major players operating in the global alkyd resin market are Polynt SpA, Nord Composites, Mancuso Chemicals Limited, D.S.V Chemicals Pvt Ltd., Macro Polymers, BASF SE, Spolchemie, DowDuPont Inc., DSM, Arkema SA, and Cytech Solvay Group.

Market dynamics

This report has offered the readers with the fast-paced expansions in the Alkyd Resin market. It includes a detailed study of the basic dynamics structure of the global market such as the impacting factors and the growing focus on the usage of the product/service by the customers. The increase in population and the numerous technological innovations have led to the growth of the market besides the restraints are affecting the growth of the industry such as unfavorable scenarios and the lack of skilled labour, etc.

Segmental analysis

The report hands out the segmental description of the Alkyd Resin market on the basis of various aspects along with the regional segmentation. This segmentation has been carried out to attain an overall detailed perspective in the Alkyd Resin market with the market size analysis and the growth analysis by region. The market attractiveness index is also provided in the global report. These factors have affected the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, South and Central America, Africa, and the Middle East.

Method of research

The global Alkyd Resin market shows the industry analysis and research that helps to get a clearer picture of the latest trending practices and numerous analyses in the global market. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis has been adopted to gauge various parameters as well as the regulatory analysis for the research purposes. The methods of research also include the supervision and investigation of key companies. Along with this, the SWOT analysis has also been conducted for enabling faster decision making of the reader about the Alkyd Resin market report.

Key Players

The competitive landscape among the key players points towards the participation and involvement of these players in the global Alkyd Resin market. This analysis has been carried out for understanding the strategy analysis of the product/service. Various mergers, agreements and acquisitions analysis has also been done by the market report.

