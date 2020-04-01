Coronavirus – Somalia: Two More Cases of Coronavirus Disease in Somaliland
The @MoH_Somalia confirms two more cases of coronavirus disease in Somaliland.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Somalia.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.